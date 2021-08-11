A COVID-19 study found a low prevalence in school

Sixth round of school infection investigation ( SIS ). – A study jointly led by the UK Public Health Services ( PHE ), London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine ( LSHTM ) And the National Bureau of Statistics ( We ) – Conducted in June 2021 at 141 elementary and junior high schools in selected municipal areas in the United Kingdom.

This study examined the prevalence of COVID-19 infection between students and staff sampled at school. Test results show that students and secondary school staff are currently at lower levels of infection than in the fall semester of 2020.

The percentage of elementary school students on the day of the test was 0.27%, Round 5 (May 2021).

In secondary school, 0.42% of students are positive, showing an increase from the fifth round, but at a significantly lower level than in the fall semester of 2020 (Round 1 When Round 2).

In secondary school, 0.27% of staff were COVID-19 positive – infection Round 4 (March 2021) And significantly less than in the fall 2020 semester. In the sixth round, the number of positive test results from elementary school staff was too small to present. Statistical Disclosure Criteria..

SIS It’s not intended to be generalized throughout England, but it’s a good expression in the northwest. We compared data from schools in the northwest with the prevalence of a wider community among children of the same age. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey (CIS).. This analysis showed that school students had consistently low infection rates throughout the study.

The study found that the seroconversion rate of elementary and junior high school staff (the frequency with which SARS-CoV-2 antibody test results change from negative to positive after spontaneous infection) is the lowest level recorded in the academic year study. I did. Between the 5th and 6th rounds, the seroconversion rate for elementary school staff was 0.8 per 1,000 person weeks and the seroconversion rate for secondary school staff was 1.9 per 1,000 person week.

Dr. Shames Radian, Pediatrician PHE Said the research leader:

Through this study, we closely monitored the risk of COVID-19 in schools. The latest results show that school children’s infection and antibody positive rates did not exceed that of the community. This is encouraging and confirms that the school is not a hub of infection. Keeping local infection rates low remains important for keeping children safe and opening schools safely. We would like to thank all the staff and students across the country for their role in keeping the virus infection low in schools.

Dr. Patrick Nguipdop-Djomo, Associate Professor of Epidemiology LSHTM , And the research collaborators said:

The prevalence of COVID-19 infection in schools remains lower than in the fall semester of 2020, and it is encouraging that school staff participating in the study have high vaccination rates. This is evidence of the enormous amount of work done in schools to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection. Although this survey is not designed to represent all schools in the country, SIS It also shows that school infections largely reflect the patterns of infection observed in the community. Therefore, measures to reduce community infections remain important. The whole team is working SIS We would like to thank the students, staff and parents for participating in this groundbreaking study. Their cooperation and time will help them better understand the best ways to respond to COVID-19 and protect their children and school staff.

Fiona Doe, Deputy Director, Broader Surveillance Research We , Said:

It is really encouraging that today’s results show that the summer infection rate in 2021 was lower than in the fall of 2020. Now that the final round of the test has been completed, we would like to thank all the wonderful participants who participated in the study throughout the school year, especially during these uncertain times. This study would not have been possible without them.

In the sixth round, COVID-19 vaccination of staff from 14 local government participating schools was also recorded. According to the survey, 92.93% of staff had been vaccinated at least once by the end of June 2021, increasing from 86.60% at the end of May 2021 to 62.94% at the end of March 2021. 70.47% of staff increased from 43.13% at the end of May 2021 and increased from 1.01% at the end of March 2021.

Data release different from Round 4 (March 2021) Antibodies for elementary and junior high school studentsAntibodies levels after spontaneous infection were found to be lower in schools in municipalities with relatively low community infection rates throughout the pandemic than in areas with high infection rates. These findings support the suggestion that school prevalence reflects community prevalence.

Overall, the data limit adult vaccinations (including staff) and other “school gate” measures such as rapid asymptomatic testing programs to eliminate bubbles, and the likelihood of infection on school grounds. Measures to be taken (for example, suggesting social distance), help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection in schools.

Background

Parents’ views on child vaccination recorded in Round 6 show that there has been no significant change since Round 5 (May 2021). Forty percent of elementary school parents and 54% of junior high school parents said “yes, definitely” that they want their children to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. 3% of elementary school parents and 6% of junior high school parents said they did not want their children to be vaccinated.

In Round 4, the conversion rate between students was also measured (the incidence of oral antibody test results changed from negative to positive). Combined for all students, the conversion rate for Rounds 2 (December 2020) to 4 (March 2021) is lower than Rounds 1 (November 2020) to 2 (December 2020), 1,000 It was 5.7 per person week and 12.0 per 1,000 person week. Each.

The closure of schools during the national blockade from January 5, 2021 meant that the third round of the COVID-19 School Infection Survey was cancelled.