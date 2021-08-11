A brief history of the evolving taste of the cabbage white butterfly | Origin

The caterpillar-greedy cabbage white butterfly is a threat to all gardeners. After all, these lovely white or sulfur-yellow butterflies began trying to take over the planet for millions of years before humans set foot on it.

In response, plants have invested resources in self-defense. Protobroccoli and other Brassica have become more bitter. However, even though plants changed to block larval chopping, Pieridae butterflies were one of the few insect groups that evolved to withstand these new chemical defenses.

A study by biologists at Washington University in St. Louis used statistical methods to diversify ancient white butterflies, where plant hosts fought over and over again, and the pathways repeated across evolutionary history. Is tracking.

“Our study shows that the structures observed in today’s butterfly-plant networks, the way species interactions are organized, are stable for millions of years, even with changes in species-level interactions. I’ll give you some of the first evidence that you’re doing it. ” Maria Napiers BragaPostdoctoral researcher working in the laboratory of Michael landes, Associate Professor of Biology in Arts and Sciences. Braga is the first author of a new treatise. Ecology letter Landis is a senior author.

To model how butterfly-plant interactions evolve, Braga and Landis are known to be hosts of this species of butterflies, 66 genus Pieridae and 33 angiosperms. We used a previously published time-calibrated phylogeny for the family Pieridae. Scientists at the University of Washington collaborated with researchers at Stockholm University and the Museum of Natural History in Sweden.

“Butterflies, when they are larvae, depend on the host plant as their sole source of food, and larvae of different species can eat different plants,” Braga said. “These ecological interactions can be represented by networks (similar to social networks) that encode which species interact.

“We also know that many of these relationships arose from a long co-evolutionary history shared between plant and insect strains,” she said. “But without a time machine, you can’t directly observe who interacted with whom, what those dialogues were, and when they were gained or lost.”

To avoid this time machine problem, statistical models can be used to reconstruct or infer the history of co-evolution that occurred millions of years ago.

The main challenge is that there is a billions of history that may have created a complex network of insect-plant interactions known to biologists. New computational and statistical methods developed by Braga and Landis assign probabilities to each history of network evolution so scientists can find the ones most likely.

Braga explained that what Braga and Landis found in butterflies and the plants they chose to eat are somewhat similar to the “lumps” that may be observed within the university’s social networks.

Most person-to-person interactions can occur within a department. Biologists talk to biologists. This is true over time, even if the individual people who work or study in each department change over time.

“The relationship between Pieridae and plants may be equally resilient to changes in species composition, but larger structural changes may destabilize the entire network,” she says. I did.

Eat another bite

Another important finding from the new treatise is that butterflies often regain hosts that have not been used for millions of years.

“This means that they are likely to have a sort of” memory “mechanism that increases the number of host plants they can choose from. This increases the chances of survival, “says Braga.

The method Braga and Landis developed for this study may prove useful to other scientists interested in investigating co-evolutionary systems.

“A key element of our work involved developing new computational tools that could be used by other researchers studying different types of ecological interactions,” Landis said. “Even if we develop these methods to understand how the network of interactions between butterflies and their host plants evolves, the same methods can be applied to different biological systems. . “

Examples include other types of crop pests and their hosts, or parasites that cause the spread of infectious diseases. Or a system that people consider more positive, such as a network of plants and pollen maters.

In the case of the cabbage white butterfly and its host, these interactions have been occurring for millions of years. This work was possible only thanks to the records that people have written down since the days of Charles Darwin.

“Much of our data on ecological interactions comes from centuries of field observations that have just been digitized in recent decades,” Braga said. “An approach like ours is important to connect the future of biology to its past.”