Is the flu season mild or will it burn for revenge?

Cleveland, Ohio — The last season of the flu was so mild that it was virtually non-existent. Preventive measures such as masking, hand washing, reduced travel, school closures, and social distances aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 also controlled the flu.

The next flu season can also be mild, or the flu can roar in revenge.

Much depends on the precautions we take and whether researchers predict the correct strain of influenza to circulate.

Especially in schools, it states how much masking, hand washing and social distance can make a difference. Dr. Amy Edwards, University Hospital Rainbow Babys and Childrens Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. The steps taken to delay the spread of COVID-19 last winter also stopped the spread of the flu, she said.

There are other ways things can go.

“Given how low the number of flu in the Southern Hemisphere is (currently), no matter what we do, the flu season may be low,” Edwards said. “It’s very difficult to know because we don’t have the data to continue and we’ve never done this before.”

As we head into the second fall, which combines the COVID-19 pandemic and the flu season, here’s what we know and don’t know about the next flu season:

Q: Did you lower your immunity because you didn’t have the flu last year? If so, does that mean we are more susceptible to the flu virus this year?

That’s a good question, and the answer isn’t clear, Edwards said. Some data suggest that regular flu shots or regular flu shots can help build immunity.

“Obviously it didn’t protect them because I know people who got the flu twice in the same year, influenza A and flu B,” Edwards said.

He said that if a patient has the flu for a year, he should not skip the flu vaccine the following year because he thinks he is immune. Dr. Mohammad Mahdee Sobhani, Program Director of the Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“That’s why we need to get the (flu) vaccine again,” Sovereign said. “Lack of exposure to the flu last year has no role in your body’s ability to produce antibodies.”

Q: Is the flu season currently mild in the Southern Hemisphere? If so, does it affect the ability of scientists to correctly guess the best flu shots for us here?

Information gathered during the Southern Hemisphere flu season, which is now winter, helps researchers predict which viruses are likely to circulate between the next fall and winter.

This data is used to adjust the annual influenza vaccine to match the virus that is most likely to hit the US population. The Food and Drug Administration Which virus should the annual influenza vaccine target?

According to Edwards, Australia is currently in a very mild flu season. This, coupled with the mild flu season of 2020-21 in the United States and around the world, allows researchers to speculate on which strains this season’s flu shots should target.

“There is much less data to inform the vaccine,” she said.

Researchers also don’t know if, Based on the low circulation of influenza virus last season Will the flu virus come back strongly or will it disappear this season? According to Edwards, some flu strains last season had very low circulation rates and seemed to disappear.

Sobhanie believes that there is still enough data for immunologists to match this year’s flu shots with the strains that should be in circulation.

According to Sovereign, even if the flu vaccine is moderately effective during this flu season, people who have had a seizure are less likely to get the flu or become more ill from the flu.

“The more people who get the flu shot, the less likely they are to have a severe flu season,” he said.

Q: Can wearing a mask at school prevent the spread of the flu?

According to Edwards, children are the major epidemic of influenza. Last year, many students stayed home for virtual instruction, and the school was strict about masking when children and teachers gathered. These steps helped prevent the spread of the flu.

Schools and day care centers also sent children home if they showed possible symptoms of COVID-19.

The situation is different this year. Some schools require masks for everyone, while others require only infants who cannot be vaccinated to wear masks.

Schools may also be less vigilant about sending children with runny noses home this year and allowing the flu to spread throughout the classroom.

“Schools that require masks help limit the spread of the flu, but schools that allow children to stay with them without wearing masks increase the flu cycle,” Edwards said. Told.

When will influenza vaccinations be available?

Most Mark’s pharmacies have been vaccinated against the flu this week, according to pharmacy vice president Tom Ross. “They are definitely shipping much earlier this year,” Ross said.

Discount Drug Mart and CVS Pharmacy and Minute Clinic locations will begin offering influenza vaccines from mid-August to late August. The vaccine should be widely available by September.

Fired in early fall can protect the entire flu season, Edwards said.

Can people receive both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time?

It is okay to inoculate COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time. Sovereign said. Previously, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended not shooting COVID-19 at the same time as other immunizations. He said the guidance had changed.

People may say, “I’m here for the flu vaccine. You should also get the COVID-19 vaccine.” And that’s great, “said Sobhanie.