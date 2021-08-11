UAB Pediatrician: Alabama children need to wear masks and be vaccinated to stay safe from the rapidly spreading delta mutations

UAB experts on Tuesday said two things would keep young children and teens safe. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) During the school year: Wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Dr. David Kimberlin Parents said these methods must be brought to the fore and centered to protect children from danger Delta variant.. Indeed, COVID has been altered and mutated into a hyperinfectious, hyperinfectious delta variant that is rapidly spreading between children and adults. Birmingham and Mobile, along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas, have been hit hard by Delta.

According to Kimberlin, the difference this year is that Delta, a variant of COVID-19, is highly contagious.

“This new delta variant is more contagious and easier to spread than measles,” said Kimberlin, co-director of the UAB and the University of Alabama’s Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “Measles is like a fever-seeking missile to find someone who isn’t fully immunized, so I’m afraid of what’s ahead now. Is not the same virus that we got used to in the dreaded dark days of last winter or last winter. “

As of August 11, Children’s of Alabama is treating 18 patients with COVID. UAB Hospital There are 107 adult COVID patients and 24 convalescent COVID patients, who are no longer infectious but cannot take care of themselves at home.

“It’s widespread, widespread, and rapidly spreading among children, and it’s filling our hospital,” said Kimberlin, a 27-year pediatrician. “This is our reality now …. I’m worried that it’s getting worse before it gets better and I’m in a place where it’s already started …. It looks like it was pretty tame last year.”

What UAB Dr. David Kimberlin and Alabama Children Need to Keep Children Safe from COVID-19 Delta Variants from Alabama News Center on Vimeo..

Parents should be aware of symptoms such as the child’s respiratory and cold symptoms, such as coughing, runny nose, loss of taste and smell, headache and fever. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may also be present.

“We strive to keep people safe and healthy,” Kimberlin added. “My wish is to listen to a health expert.”

He said parents must take a protective position against delta variants.

“Children over the age of 12 should be vaccinated,” Kimberlin said. “If you have a cousin over the age of 12, strongly recommend vaccination to your parents.”

Kimberlin said the COVID-19 vaccine will eventually pass the next 12 weeks, but is worried about how long it will take for the vaccine to begin.

“Even if you start increasing your vaccination rate now, you will need to get a second vaccination three or four weeks later. Pfizer“. Kimberlin, who has been studying virology for 25 years, said. “So it’s not an immediate answer, but it’s part of the answer that ultimately leads us to the other side.”

More than 30 pediatricians in Jefferson and Shelby counties support the mask obligation. Kimberlin said moving children out of school in August 2021 was an even more difficult decision than it was a year ago. Educators know that virtual education is not effective not only in terms of mental health, psychology, socialization, physical health and nutrition, but also in terms of education.

“Empirical data show that homeschooling virtual learning is inferior to in-class face-to-face learning throughout the year, including the spring 2019 to 2020 grades… a year ago, we Everyone was discussing it, but now everyone agrees, “says Kimberlin. “The question is,” how to do it as safely as possible. ” The virus is crazy throughout the school, so it’s not a good idea to enter the school year, just having to stop learning directly. Once you have your children in school, you should think about how we approach them to get them into school. “

Kimberlin’s stance as a doctor is that children in the mask option school district should attend school. He encourages parents to express their concerns-politely and in public discourse-as supervisors and members of the school board.

Kimberlin said: My son, my daughter, is not vaccinated now. I have weakened immunity or have asthma. I’m just afraid to die because they’re trying to bring it home to my parents, their grandparents. All kinds of stories we know will happen.

“Make sure that the people who make decisions in the district also listen to that side of the discussion,” he said.