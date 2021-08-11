These maps show how Covid roared in just one month.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) measures local infections using two indicators, the number of cases per 100,000 and the positive test rate, measured over the last seven days. The latest CDC figures show a surprising increase in the number of counties considered to be at high risk of community infection. On Monday, 2,361 counties in the United States were listed in the “high” class, a significant increase from 457 counties in the same class at the beginning of July. Looking at the last five weeks, we can see how rapidly community infections are increasing across the country. In areas with low infection rates, less than 10 cases per 100,000 people, with a positive rate of less than 5%, and in areas with high infection rates, more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, with a positive rate of 10% or more. Increased community transmission has led to new mask obligations and an urgent promotion of national vaccination, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. The CDC currently recommends wearing a mask indoors if you are in an area with “substantial” or “high” levels of spread, with or without vaccination.You can find out the transmission level of your county at CDC website , Updated multiple times a week. According to available data, vaccines are the most effective tool in combating the spread of new delta mutants, and studies have shown that all three commonly available vaccines can prevent serious illness. .. Death due to Covid-19. read more: Track US Covid-19 Cases You Live in How many people are vaccinated in your state

