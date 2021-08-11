West Nile virus detected in Brazos County mosquito samples





Brazos County, Texas — A mosquito surveillance unit in the Brazos County Health District has confirmed that West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected locally. On August 11, local health agencies said all three mosquito repellents in the 77845 zip code area of ​​College Station had been tested positive for WNV. “Keep in mind that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV and residents should take the necessary steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes,” the organization said in a press release. Added. West Nile virus is transmitted by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms such as headache, fever, body pain, joint pain, nausea, and tiredness. In a very small part of less than 1%, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, cramps, paralysis, and even more serious illnesses that can cause death. .. There are no cures or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. In the last decade, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile fever, of which 172 have died, according to the Texas Department of Health. Residents of Brazos County are advised to use 4D to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes. DEET all day, every day: Whenever you go out, use an insect repellent containing the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow the instructions on the label.

dress: Wear long, loose, bright-colored clothing outside.

drain: Drain or dispose of all accumulated water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes can spawn.

all day long: Sun, dusk, dawn – Limiting outdoor time, mosquitoes are active day and night.

