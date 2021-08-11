New Discoveries on How Ketamine Prevents Depression-ScienceDaily





The discovery that the anesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised expectations for finding new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden have identified insights into new mechanisms of how the drug exerts antidepressant effects.The survey results were published in the journal Molecular psychiatry..

According to the World Health Organization, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting more than 360 million people each year. The risk of suffering is affected by both genetic and environmental factors. The most commonly prescribed antidepressants, such as SSRIs, affect neural signaling via monoamines in the brain. However, it can take a long time for these drugs to work, and more than 30% of patients have not experienced any relief. Therefore, the need for new types of antidepressants with faster and broader effects is considerable. An important breakthrough is the anesthetic ketamine, which has been registered for several years in the form of nasal drops for the treatment of intractable depression. Unlike classic antidepressants, ketamine affects neural signaling that occurs through the glutamate system, but it is unclear exactly how the antidepressant effect is mediated. When the drug works, it quickly relieves the symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation. However, ketamine can cause unwanted side effects such as hallucinations and delusions, and can be at risk of abuse, so alternative medicine is needed. Researchers want to better understand how ketamine works to find substances that have the same rapid effects but no side effects. In a new study, researchers at the Karolinska Institute further investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the antidepressant effect of ketamine. Using experiments in both cells and mice, researchers have been able to show that ketamine reduces so-called presynaptic activity and sustained release of the neurotransmitter glutamate. “Elevated glutamate release is associated with stress, depression, and other mood disorders, so lower glutamate levels may explain some of the effects of ketamine,” said the Karolinska Institute. Said Per Svenningsson, a professor of clinical neuroscience at Karolinska Institute and the last author of the study. .. When a nerve signal is transmitted, transmission from one neuron to the next is through synapses, which are small gaps where two neurons meet. Researchers have found that ketamine directly stimulates AMPA receptors at the postsynapse, some of the nerve cells that receive signals, which increases the release of the neurotransmitter adenosine and inhibits presynaptic glutamate release. I was able to confirm that. The effects of ketamine may be counteracted by researchers who block the presynaptic adenosine A1 receptor. “This suggests that the antidepressant effects of ketamine can be regulated by feedback mechanisms. It’s new knowledge to explain some of the rapid effects of ketamine,” says Per Svenningsson. In collaboration with Rockefeller University, the same research group recently reported on the mechanism of depression. The findings, also published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, show how important the molecule p11 is in the development of depression by affecting the flow of cells, ependymal cells, and cerebrospinal fluid on the surface of the brain cavity. Indicates whether to play a role.

Story source: material Provided by Karolinska Institute.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210811091601.htm

