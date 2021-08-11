Studies have shown that a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is safe after an allergic reaction to the first dose.





Studies have shown that immediate-onset mRNA vaccine responses may not have been caused by classical allergies or IgE-mediated hypersensitivity.

According to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), any person who has had an allergic reaction to the first dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine will receive it in the second dose. Well tolerated. According to a study published in, reported allergic reactions to the first dose of mRNA vaccine reached as high as 2%. JAMA International Medicine.. Anaphylaxis occurs in up to 2.5 of 10,000 vaccinated people, but researchers point out that reactions can take many forms. “These reactions can include symptoms such as itching, hives, and flushing,” said Matthew S. Kranz, MD, co-author of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in a press release. .. “Patients included [in the study] After the first reaction, I received all the advice from an allergy expert. “ Of the 189 patients included in the analysis, 32 (17%) experienced anaphylaxis after the first dose of the vaccine and 159 (84%) continued to receive the second dose. All of these patients, including 19 who experienced anaphylaxis after the first dose, tolerated the second dose. Specifically, 32 patients (20%) reported immediate potential allergic symptoms that were self-limited, mild, and resolved with antihistamines alone. “One of the key points of this study is that these immediate-onset mRNA vaccine responses may not be mechanically triggered by a classic allergy called immediate-onset hypersensitivity or IgE-mediated hypersensitivity. That’s what co-chief author Kimberly G. Blumental, MD, said. In a press release, Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Program in the Department of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Allergy and Immunology at MGH. “In the case of classic allergies, re-exposure to the allergen causes the same or even worse symptoms.” Importantly, these findings suggest that most people are safe to receive a second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to the authors of the study. Aleena Banerji, MD, Clinical Director of the MGH Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit, said in a press release: reference A second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was found to be safe after an allergic reaction to the first dose. news release. Massachusetts General Hospital; July 26, 2021. Accessed on August 5, 2021. https://www.massgeneral.org/news/press-release/Second-COVID-19-mRNA-vaccine-dose-found-safe-following-allergic-reactions-to-first-dose

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-finds-second-covid-19-vaccine-dose-is-safe-following-allergic-reaction-to-first-dose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos