Michigan added 2,786 cases, killing 24 people from COVID-19 in two days





Michigan added 2,786 cases and 24 deaths with COVID-19 on Wednesday. This includes Tuesday totals. According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, this figure is 916,006 confirmed cases and 19,982 fatalities in Michigan since the virus was first detected in March 2020. The state has an average of 1,393 cases per day over the last two days. So far this week, the state has added 5,506 cases and 32 deaths from the virus. Last week, the state added 6,567 cases and 30 deaths from the virus, demonstrating that the total number of weekly cases has increased for the fifth consecutive year. A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December. Governor Gretchen Whitmer Lifted the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state June 22nd after many other rollbacks, including indoor and outdoor capacity limits. The United States has achieved President Joe Biden’s goal this week to vaccinate 70% of adults at least once. This is a month behind expectations. By Tuesday, nearly 64% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. About 54.5% of Michigan residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. last month,Whitmer $ 5 Million Initiative Offering university scholarships and prizes to COVID-19 vaccinated Michigan residents, the program states that it will save lives and change. Almost half of Michigan’s inhabitants are federal Completely vaccinated to wear a mask indoors in public Set because the coronavirus infection is “high” or “substantial”. Latest data from Michigan According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, Michigan had the ninth lowest case rate and sixth lowest mortality rate in the United States last week. The state-wide positive rate has risen to 7%, up from 5.8% last week for the past five weeks. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing most rapidly in Kalamazoo, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Jackson and Traverse City. Ages 30-39 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by ages 10-19 and 20-29. Case rates for all age groups are no longer declining and have entered a low-incidence plateau after bottoming out on June 26. The number of active outbreaks has increased by 48% since last week, with 60 new outbreaks confirmed primarily from long-term care facilities and long-term care facilities. Approximately 2.9% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Hospitalization increased by 52% from last week. As of Wednesday, 755 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 169 were in the intensive care unit, and 67 were on ventilator. The majority of patients hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, says the State Health Department. State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded. As of Tuesday, there are 14,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Michigan. The majority, or 13,648 cases, are B.1.1.7 or are now known as “alpha” variants. First case of alpha variantIdentified by a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom in January. After 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, there are 533 variants within the Michigan Correctional Authority. First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 85 cases of variants. First case of P.1.Variant from Brazil Identified by a resident of Bay County. Currently, there are 328 confirmed cases on P.1. There are also confirmed cases of 307 of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429. first time For B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. “DElta variant“First detected in India in October. Currently, there are 233 cases in the state. Delta cases have doubled in the last four weeks. Since then Delta variants account for 83% of new COVID-19 cases in the country, and all residents should consider wearing masks in confined spaces, said Beaumont Gross Pointe Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology. One Dr. Joel Fishbane said. “Ignoring the continued development of delta mutations can lead to the next mutation, which may escape innate immunity and vaccination. That’s my fear.” Fishbain said. “Korea has discovered two delta mutants with new mutations. It is advisable to wear a mask until you know if the vaccine will prevent the infection.” Vaccine administered As of Tuesday, the state had administered 9.8 million of the 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed. About 4.9 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 75% of all older people aged 65 and over and 63% of people aged 50-64. 51% of people aged 40-49. 46% of people between the ages of 30 and 39. 37% of people aged 20-29. 36% of people aged 16-19 and 16% of people aged 12-15. According to state metrics, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have been tested positive. Immunization rates are delayed in Detroit. According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 40% of residents to date have received a single dose. This is compared to 65% outside Wayne County, 57% in Macomb County, 68% in Oakland County, and 67% in Washtenaw County. To increase the vaccinations offered by Detroit “Good neighbor” Incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Fairwell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center and Samaritan Center. No reservation required. The virus is blamed on more than 618,000 deaths and 36.2 million confirmed infections in the United States. The state believed that as of Monday, 874,163 people had recovered from the virus. [email protected] twitter: @SarahRahal_

