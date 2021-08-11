Public health and school leaders urge parents in Michigan to “catch up” with vaccines before returning to school

In 42 counties in Michigan, child vaccination rates are below 70%.

Michigan Public Health and School Leaders Return Today to Face-to-face Classes with Michigan Parents to Prevent the Spread of Serious Infectious Diseases such as Measles, Mumps, Whooping Cough, and Chickenpox I urged my children to get vaccinated before.

In many states, including Michigan, infant vaccination rates declined during the pandemic as parents postponed visits to healthy children to protect their children from COVID-19. As a result, according to June data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), immunization rates for children in Michigan between 19 and 36 months are 70 in more than half of the states (46 of 83 Michigan counties). It is below%. In seven counties in Michigan and the city of Detroit, that percentage is less than 60%.

Adolescent vaccination rates have also fallen from 77% in January 2020 to 73.7% in June 2021 since the start of the pandemic.

Local immunity varies by disease and vaccine, but doctors and public health professionals generally agree that a 70% vaccination rate is the desired minimum level of prevention.

“As students return to face-to-face classes and deal with the increase in COVID-19 due to delta mutations, it is important to avoid the development of other serious and preventable illnesses,” he said. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer for Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “It’s more important than ever for families to put vaccinations at the top of their new semester to-do list.”

The 10 regions with the lowest vaccination rates for children aged 19-36 months are Oscoda County (45%), Detroit City (48.4%), Gladwin County (52%), Keweenaw County (55.6%), Iron County (57.6). %), Cass County (58.7%), Lake County (59.3%), Clare County (59.6%), Sanilac County (60.8%), Houghton County (61.3%).

MDHHS was recently published Updated recommendations Face-to-face, prevent COVID-19 infection in schools, promote vaccination of qualified staff and students, mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), practice physical distance, conduct tests, etc. To reduce learning interruptions.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently part of the required childhood or adolescence schedule, but 32.9% of Michigan 12-15 years and 42.6% 16-19 years receive at least one vaccination. increase. COVID19 vaccine.

“To get children to school, not only should children of all ages be vaccinated regularly, but adolescents should be vaccinated with COVID-19 to stay in school and be safe. It will be included. “ Veronica McNally, He is the chairman of the Franny Strong Foundation and the founder of the IVaccinate campaign.

next CDC Recommended Schedule By the age of 18, 16 vaccines protect children and teens from preventable diseases. The schedule is recommended by the CDC and approved by all major medical institutions in the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Home Medicine. It is also the only schedule that has been carefully tested, researched and reviewed by medical professionals before being recommended to children.

“Vaccines have always been one of the best tools in the public health toolbox to reduce risk and keep communities healthy, and pandemics and subsequent COVID-19 vaccines prove it even more. “We do,” said Ingham County Health Officer. Linda Vail.

As the flu season approaches, Michigander will need to visit a local health department, family doctor, or retail pharmacy to get the flu vaccine to protect herself and her family.

Ingham County Health Department has partnered with East Lansing Public Schools to implement a new semester immunization effort, including an event to be held on the same day as a press conference to provide students with the free COVID-19 vaccine needed by the school. going.

“Our students, teachers, staff and parents have been very resilient over the past year and a half and have reached this point where they can start their school year directly,” he said. Terra Chambers, Parent and President of the East Lansing Board of Education. “We can’t give up right now. We need to protect ourselves and each other by making sure that all vaccinations are up to date.”

Parents in Michigan who have vaccination questions can find answers that are completely medically based. IVaccinate.org..

