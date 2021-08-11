Delta variants are not as contagious as chickenpox.But it’s still very contagious

The number of people (on average) infected by one sick person is called R0. The maximum R0 values ​​for some viruses are: // NPR

In a leaked report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a surprising claim about the delta variant of coronavirus: it is “as contagious as chickenpox,” the agency. I have written Leaked in slideshow presentation Washington post July 26th.

Chickenpox is one of the most infectious viruses known. The CDC allows each individual to spread the virus to “90% of those who are close to him.” Report..

Are Delta Variants Also Contagious?

The short answer is no, says evolutionary biologists and biostatisticians Tom Vencerias At Ruben University in Belgium.

“Yes, I didn’t think the CDC statement was perfectly accurate,” says Wenselias, who was officially one of the first scientists. calculate Transmission benefits of alpha and delta variants over the original version of SARS-CoV-2.

Nevertheless, Delta is still very contagious, he added. He says this is one of the most contagious respiratory viruses we know of.

This is the reason.

When scientists measure the infectivity of a virus, they often use what is known as R0, or “R nought.” This is the number of people infected by a sick person when the entire population is vulnerable to the virus.

“Therefore, when no one has immunity, given the ideal conditions for the virus, it is possible for the virus to spread,” says computational biologists. Karthik Gangavarapu At the Scripps Research Institute.

For example, influenza R0 is about 2. On average, two people infected with the flu will be infected with the virus. Some people infect more than one person, while others infect less. However, over time, the average will be about 2.

Chickenpox, on the other hand, is much more contagious, says Gangabarap. Chickenpox R0 is about 9 or 10.. Therefore, on average, people with chickenpox infect about 10 others. The outbreak is explosive.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, R0 actually increased during the pandemic process as the virus evolved. When the coronavirus first appeared in 2019, SARS-CoV-2 was slightly more contagious than influenza, Gangabarap said. “R0 of the first COVID-19 strain was between 2 and 3.”

About a year later, the virus began to mutate rapidly. The alpha variant probably appeared in the United Kingdom and was more contagious than the original strain. A few months later, a delta variant probably appeared in India. It was even more contagious than Alpha.

“For delta variants, R0 is now calculated between 6 and 7,” says Wenseleers. Therefore, it is 2-3 times more contagious than the original version of SARS-CoV-2 (R0 = 2-3), but less contagious than chickenpox (R0 = 9-10).

So why did the CDC say that the delta variant is “as contagious” as chickenpox?

First, the leaked document underestimated R0 for chickenpox and overestimated R0 for delta variants. “The R0 value for Delta is tentative and was calculated from data taken from a fairly small sample size,” federal officials told NPR. The value of chickenpox (and other R0 in the slideshow) is New York Times, This wasn’t completely accurate.

“After all, this delta variant is much more contagious than the alpha variant,” officials added. “That’s the message people have to take.” Authorities demanded anonymity because they weren’t allowed to talk to the media on this topic.

The difference between R0 3 and 6 is huge. For example, in the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, one person infects about three people, and each infects three more. Therefore, after only 2 rounds of infection, the number of cases increases by 9 (3 x 3 = 9). After 3 rounds, the number of cases increases by 27 (3 x 3 x 3 = 27). However, in the delta variant, the first person infects the other 6 people, and then each infects another 6 people. Therefore, after two infections, the number of cases has already increased by 36 (6 x 6 = 36). After 3 rounds, the number of cases surges 216 (6 x 6 x 6 = 216).

With an R0 of 6, it will be very difficult to slow down the delta unless the population reaches high levels of vaccination, Wenserias said.And yet, as is happening now, the surge of cases still happens Iceland Part of the United States This vaccine is less than 90% effective in stopping delta infections. This means that at least 1 in 10 people can have a breakthrough infection. And vaccinated people can still spread the virus. In addition, unvaccinated people are at very high risk of infection, Wenserias says. “People who choose not to be vaccinated will probably be infected with the delta mutant in the coming months.”

For example, according to the San Francisco Public Health Service, daily case levels are rising rapidly towards the levels seen last winter in San Francisco, even though more than 70% of the population is vaccinated. increase. Report..

The Delta case is unavoidable, but hospitalization is unavoidable, Wenserias points out. “As long as people are vaccinated, we won’t get a big wave of hospitalizations.” For example, in San Francisco, 3,041 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 18, 2020. Only 16 people were fully vaccinated.