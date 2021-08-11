Kiwi teacher who signed Covid-19 in London volunteers for research at the University of Otago

Emma Prentice, lying alone in bed in an apartment in central London, struggled to breathe, move and eat while her body fought Covid-19.

Now New Zealanders have gone home and signed up for a new study aimed at better understanding how our bodies react to illness.

The University of Otago has secured nearly $ 1 million in government funding to conduct a CANTATA survey over a three-year period from its Christchurch site.

An important goal is to understand the number of New Zealanders exposed to Covid-19, how long antibodies can persist in the body, and the medium- to long-term effects of this disease on the heart.

Professor Chris Pennburton, who heads the Translational Biodiscovery Laboratory at the Christchurch Heart Institute, said he hopes to find many New Zealanders who are not even aware that they have the disease.

According to foreign studies, the number of people who develop Covid-19 antibodies can be two to ten times higher than the number of people diagnosed with the virus.

Prentice, who taught in London in March 2020 when she got sick, had no formal proof that she was suffering from Covid-19. But she had all the symptoms.

At various times, she experienced freezing cold, continuous coughing, dyspnea, temperature, loss of smell, and severe fatigue.

For two weeks she was barely able to move out of bed. Her only contact with the outside world was a daily phone call with her sister, both New Zealand nurses.

“There was no test, and you went to the hospital only if you were dying. You couldn’t take a taxi and no ambulance came out,” he said.

After spending two weeks in bed, she was able to walk to her lounge. It was four weeks ago that she was able to leave the apartment. On Christmas day, she returned to New Zealand.

Pemberton said Prentice was a great starting point for his research.

“If it turns out that she still has the antibody after 16 months, that’s an interesting finding,” he said.

Researchers have already taken blood samples from Prentice and will continue to assess her health for the next three years to investigate other effects.

He wanted the study to test up to 3000 New Zealanders between the ages of 10 and 80 to see if they were exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.

This includes those who have been infected with Covid-19, those who believe they are not infected, those who have spent time in controlled quarantine, and those who have been vaccinated.

“It’s new, so I don’t know what the long-term or medium-term impact will be after Covid. It’s only 18 months.”

Given the breadth of research, it wouldn’t be perfect, but it would provide valuable information to inform future government decisions, Pemberton said.

“It is clear that vaccination will be very important on the way New Zealand interacts with other parts of the world in the future.”

The organization has developed a new test to determine if someone was infected with Covid-19 and how their body treated it.

“We are particularly interested in finding out why some people have a’long-term infection’and have a long-term recovery,” he said.

At least six people are working on the survey, but if the team is flooded with participants, the survey can be expanded.

Funded by the government Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund..