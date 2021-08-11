Health
Kiwi teacher who signed Covid-19 in London volunteers for research at the University of Otago
Emma Prentice, lying alone in bed in an apartment in central London, struggled to breathe, move and eat while her body fought Covid-19.
Now New Zealanders have gone home and signed up for a new study aimed at better understanding how our bodies react to illness.
The University of Otago has secured nearly $ 1 million in government funding to conduct a CANTATA survey over a three-year period from its Christchurch site.
An important goal is to understand the number of New Zealanders exposed to Covid-19, how long antibodies can persist in the body, and the medium- to long-term effects of this disease on the heart.
read more:
* Covid-19: Blood test survey found eight previously undetected community cases
* Coronavirus: US studies suggest a greater role for T cells than antibodies in the fight against Covid-19
* Is it possible to infect the coronavirus twice?Doctors are not sure when case reports increase
* Coronavirus: Whether or not infection with Covid-19 gives immunity remains a mystery
Professor Chris Pennburton, who heads the Translational Biodiscovery Laboratory at the Christchurch Heart Institute, said he hopes to find many New Zealanders who are not even aware that they have the disease.
According to foreign studies, the number of people who develop Covid-19 antibodies can be two to ten times higher than the number of people diagnosed with the virus.
Prentice, who taught in London in March 2020 when she got sick, had no formal proof that she was suffering from Covid-19. But she had all the symptoms.
At various times, she experienced freezing cold, continuous coughing, dyspnea, temperature, loss of smell, and severe fatigue.
For two weeks she was barely able to move out of bed. Her only contact with the outside world was a daily phone call with her sister, both New Zealand nurses.
“There was no test, and you went to the hospital only if you were dying. You couldn’t take a taxi and no ambulance came out,” he said.
After spending two weeks in bed, she was able to walk to her lounge. It was four weeks ago that she was able to leave the apartment. On Christmas day, she returned to New Zealand.
Pemberton said Prentice was a great starting point for his research.
“If it turns out that she still has the antibody after 16 months, that’s an interesting finding,” he said.
Researchers have already taken blood samples from Prentice and will continue to assess her health for the next three years to investigate other effects.
He wanted the study to test up to 3000 New Zealanders between the ages of 10 and 80 to see if they were exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.
This includes those who have been infected with Covid-19, those who believe they are not infected, those who have spent time in controlled quarantine, and those who have been vaccinated.
“It’s new, so I don’t know what the long-term or medium-term impact will be after Covid. It’s only 18 months.”
Given the breadth of research, it wouldn’t be perfect, but it would provide valuable information to inform future government decisions, Pemberton said.
“It is clear that vaccination will be very important on the way New Zealand interacts with other parts of the world in the future.”
The organization has developed a new test to determine if someone was infected with Covid-19 and how their body treated it.
“We are particularly interested in finding out why some people have a’long-term infection’and have a long-term recovery,” he said.
At least six people are working on the survey, but if the team is flooded with participants, the survey can be expanded.
Funded by the government Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund..
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/126025631/kiwi-teacher-who-contracted-covid19-in-london-volunteers-for-otago-uni-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]