COVID Delta Variant Symptoms: What are the symptoms?

CDC study of provincetown COVID outbreaks:74% of infected Massachusetts visitors were completely vaccinated

Stanley Weiss, a doctor and professor at Rutgers University of New Jersey, said the variant “seems to settle sooner.” “But I haven’t seen any explanation that suggests that the illness is different or that the risk of developing a more serious illness is higher.”

Weiss advised not to rely on Flash’s judgment. Rather, allergies, common colds, and even mosquito-borne illnesses can be attributed to mild symptoms, so a doctor’s consultation and monitoring of symptoms should be prioritized.

According to the CDC The most common symptoms of COVID-19 that is:

These are the only possible symptoms and everyone reacts differently.

Some medical professionals have introduced a new delta variant of COVID-19 to prominent symptoms such as stuffy nose, sore throat, and headache, rather than the loss of taste and odor, cough, and dyspnea that are usually associated with the virus. Associated with.

It’s more or less the same, except for the loss of taste and smell.

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus. Symptoms of influenza (influenza) begin to appear about 4 days after exposure to the influenza virus.

However, COVID-19 can cause more serious illnesses than influenza, complications such as blood clots, and persistent respiratory problems.

What are the symptoms of a cold?

Like COVID Cold symptoms, Often there is coughing, sneezing, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, malaise, and sometimes fever. Symptoms usually appear 1-3 days after being exposed to the virus that causes the common cold.

Unlike COVID, colds are usually harmless, and people who catch a cold usually recover in 3 to 10 days.

When do I need to worry about being infected with COVID?

Some people with COVID are asymptomatic, still contagious, but show no symptoms at all. And many people with COVID have mild symptoms.

According to the CDCIf you see any of the following signs, seek emergency medical attention immediately.

Dyspnea

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New mess

Difficult to get up or difficult to get up

Light, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail bed, depending on skin color

This list is not all possible symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider for severe or other symptoms related to you.

Does the vaccine work against delta variants of COVID?

Studies show Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer With partner BioNTech SE Strong ability to prevent symptomatological disorders.. In addition, studies have shown that vaccines help infected people avoid serious illness and hospitalization.

Prior to the widespread availability of vaccines, the rate of new infections was closely associated with increased hospitalization. But that has changed, said Dr. Peter Slavin, president of Massachusetts General Hospital. Although the number of cases has increased 11-fold since the beginning of summer, hospitalizations in Massachusetts have only tripled, he said.

“So there was a separation of increased cases from increased hospitalizations, and I think it’s all due to vaccination,” Slavin said.

What if I get vaccinated? Can I still get a COVID?

Yes. The three approved COVID vaccines are surprisingly effective, but not 100%. NS Very few people who are fully vaccinated I’m still sick.

Vaccinated people can still be “breakthrough cases.” They may not feel sick.Still, they were able to carry Viral load similar to unvaccinated carriers According to the CDC, on their nose and throat. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said that Delta is not always more deadly than other variants, but it is huge just because it is very prevalent. Said it could kill people.