Vaccine portal for children ages 12-15 opens

A registration portal for children aged 12 to 15 years to receive the Covid-19 vaccine has opened tonight.

Parents or guardians can register their children in the jab. According to the HSE, the child must agree to be vaccinated and the adult must accompany the child.

They are provided with Pfizer or Remodeler vaccines through the Vaccination Center. Children in this age group can also be vaccinated at participating GPs and pharmacies.

🚨📢 Online registration of vaccines for children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 is now available https://t.co/WqhJtKy6fN pic.twitter.com/Teygzv7fcl — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 11, 2021

Separately, the City West Immunization Center will run a walk-in clinic at night on Thursday.

The clinic is open from 6 pm to 10 am and anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet been vaccinated can participate in the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For pre-registration, please bring a photo ID (including date of birth). If you have not pre-registered, please bring your PPS number and eircode. You will be prompted to enter your mobile phone number and email address.

Meanwhile, new figures show that more than 78% of adults are currently fully vaccinated against Covid-19. It makes up almost 60% of the population.

In a social media post, Professor Brian McRaece, chair of the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, said more than 89% of adults received at least one vaccination.

About 6.2 million vaccines were administered.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, states that vaccination coverage is significantly higher and continues to increase in Ireland.

He said in recent weeks there has been increasing comment at home and abroad on infectious diseases in fully vaccinated people.

Dr. Grin said that as vaccination rates increase, more people in the population will be vaccinated and fewer will be unvaccinated.

As a result, the proportion of cases in vaccinated people increases.

“For example, if everyone is vaccinated, then clearly 100% of COVID-19 cases occur in vaccinated people. This does not mean that the vaccine does not work.” He said.

Dr. Grin said that of the 169 adults admitted to the ICU in Covid-19 after April 1, only 6 were fully vaccinated more than 14 days before diagnosis.

Of the 155 adults who died of Covid-19 after April 1, only 7 were fully vaccinated more than 14 days before diagnosis.

The story of the latest coronavirus

Close contact portal

Health Service Executive has also launched a portal for people to list their close contacts.

If you are notified that you are Covid-19 positive after the test, the link will be sent in text.

The portal went live today and HSE said it would allow faster tracing.

When notified that it is Covid-19 positive after testing, HSE will send a text message link to the portal to list close contacts.

When people list their close contacts, HSE will contact these people in text to notify them.

The HSE states that the portal is legal and meets the GDPR regulations.

The data was collected under the Infectious Diseases Control Law, which told RTÉ News that this is a specially permitted category under the GDPR.

HSE has always used this law in connection with contacts tracking other conditions such as tuberculosis, meningococcal disease, and measles, and said the data is confidential.

Higher education

Trinity College Assistant Professor, Faculty of Biochemistry and Immunology, Thomas Ryan, states that Covid-19 vaccination of third-level students is a must.

Regarding RTÉ’s drive time, he said: “You are attracting a large number of people and want to ensure that there is no risk of creating a spreader event that creates a risk to the community, a risk to the staff, or a risk to the vulnerability. Student.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, third-level campuses have been much empty for the past 18 months, but institutions plan to safely return to onsite learning in September.

But Dr. Ryan said it would be much safer if everyone was vaccinated, except for those who couldn’t for medical reasons.

He said the easiest way is to require vaccinations for access to the university in general.

“Especially in this country, we are entering a very uncertain winter season. The number of cases is very high and will be even higher,” he said. “We think that strategic vaccines alone will not be as effective as we think, until fewer cases.”

Regarding the same program, the General Secretary of the Irish University Teachers’ Federation said he did not believe that third-level students needed mandatory vaccinations.

Frank Jones said that following public health advice such as the use of masks, increased social distance, and ventilation should be an appropriate measure in and of itself.

He said keeping social distances could be a challenge, as there is a crisis of funding and overcrowding in college.

Meanwhile, Claire Orstic, president of the Union of Students in Ireland, has provided third-level educational institutions with a system that allows unvaccinated students to access on-campus restaurants and cafes by meeting with representatives of the Students’ Union. I’m calling to build.

“Many students with underlying illnesses do not have access to vaccines and should not be blocked from access to education,” she said.

She did not create a framework that was first created in June with a focus on a safe return to on-campus learning, hoping that all students and staff would be fully vaccinated at that time. It was.