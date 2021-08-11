Kidney transplant patients will test COVID-19 booster shots in a new trial





National Institutes of Health is giving boosters Administration to 200 kidney transplant patients who did not have an immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine New trial It was released yesterday. Many transplant patients who must take immunosuppressive drugs to prevent the body from rejecting new organs do not produce enough or no antibodies after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In this study, in addition to the usual two-shot regimen, a third shot of the mRNA vaccine will see if antibodies are produced that are close to the levels found in healthy people. There are some signs that a third dose may help some people. In France, health officials began recommending immunosuppressed patients a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April. According to the report, half of the patients who did not respond to the two injections produced antibodies after the third injection. analysis Of 159 kidney transplant patients. But the other half was still unresponsive. In German, One study Of the 48 transplant patients, 40% who did not respond to the second dose responded to the third and subsequent doses. Two other trials in kidney transplant patients have also begun Israel When Switzerland.. Existing studies may be sufficient for US health officials to recommend a third injection to immunocompromised patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Immunization Implementation Advisory Board will address questions at a meeting on Friday. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is available under a US emergency use authorization that specifies two doses, Pfizer / BioNTech and Modernashot. For the third shot to become the norm for any group, one of the following two must occur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs to revise the approval to include additional shot options. Fully approve the vaccine. Once approved, the physician can prescribe a third dose under a practice called off-label use. This allows doctors to use medicines at their discretion, even if they are not technically authorized for a particular purpose. Some people in the United States are already evading the FDA and looking for a third shot.is more than 900 people According to the data collected by the CDC, it has received a third shot in the United States and may be underestimated.

