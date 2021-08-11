COVID-19: 73% of eligible residents in the Peterborough area are fully vaccinated.Active case remains 2-Peterborough

Health
Peterborough Public Health Almost 73 percent of eligible residents are reportedly fully vaccinated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination data released Wednesday afternoon.
According to the latest information published at 4:10 pm, 72.7% of the eligible population (aged 12+) in the jurisdiction was completely vaccinated with the first and second vaccinations from 69.6% a week ago. It is reported that there is.
Similarly, 80.4% of eligible residents have been vaccinated at least once. This is an increase from 79.4% a week ago.
The total dose administered at the local clinic was 206,583, with an additional 3,498 doses since the report on August 4. According to the health unit, 104,708 residents received a single dose (589 since August 4). In addition, 93,822 received two doses (an additional 2,673 from August 4).
The Health Unit serves all municipalities in Peterborough, Peterborough County, along with Carblake First Nations and Hiawatha First Nation.
No new cases were reported in the area on Wednesday, leaving only two active cases.
There were no new resolved cases reported on Wednesday. The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases account for approximately 98.6 percent of the 1,646 cases within the jurisdiction of the health unit.
Number of Mutant The case remained 827.Health unit Check the first delta variant case June 19th and its first confirmed variant case February 23..
Other data from Wednesday’s Health Unit:
- Close contact: Reduced from 17 reported on Tuesday to 15.
- Outbreak: No active. The health sector has processed 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Tests: Over 56,250 people have been tested for COVID-19. An additional 50 people have been tested since the update on Tuesday.
- Hospitalization: At least 83 patients have required inpatient treatment since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required an intensive care unit. ICU admission accounts for 1 percent of all health unit cases.
- Peterborough Community Health Center: Report There are no COVID-19 inpatients. There were at least 76 patient transfers from other regions.
- Deaths: 22 — Latest June 29th.Two deaths have occurred since the pandemic was declared Empress Gardens Retirement Residence In Peterborough.Another death was linked to Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, three linked to outbreak in November 2020 Fairhaven long-term care..
- Trent University: No cases will be reported.
- Fleming University: No campus-related cases have been reported.
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.7% of all cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction are due to contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.5% are associated with community expansion, 3.5 % Are travel related and 0.3% are not yet infected.
The Health Unit hosts a walk-in clinic for the first and second COVID-19 vaccinations at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monahan Road. No reservation required. The clinic will be held in a multi-purpose room, moving off the ice surface of the arena.
The Peterborough Community Health Center has the following first and second clinics this month, each operating from 8 am to noon.
- Tuesday, august 17
- Thursday, August 19
Vaccination appointments can also be made through the state call center at 1-833-943-3900. Available daily from 8am to 8pm or online at any time. Local website.
Many Peterborough and local pharmacies offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Reservations are required and you can call each pharmacy or Ontario Government Website..
