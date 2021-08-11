Some successes across ponds to reduce VITT deadlines

Mortality was high in the UK’s early experience with vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), but some hope that new clinical practice and increased awareness of the condition will improve this.

From March to June 2021, the first 220 cases of VITT associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine had an overall case fatality rate of 23%, according to the Oxford University Hospital NHS Supervode (MBChB). was. British Foundation Trust, and colleagues.

In a cohort study, they reported that mortality was particularly high in severe cases, with platelet counts of less than 30,000 per cubic millimeter, reaching 73% of people with both intracranial hemorrhage. New England Journal of Medicine..

Immunization with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine began in the United Kingdom in early January. By March, several European groups had reported VITT. Rare but severe thrombosis This is due to the production of anti-PF4 antibody (similar to heparin-induced thrombocytopenia) after exposure to vaccine components.

Their first report suggested a 50% mortality rate when the syndrome was still new. Nevertheless, the literature has changed rapidly since then.

Dr. Ishac Nazy of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said:

Of the 220 patients reported from the Pavord group, 17 with the most serious illness underwent catheter-based plasmapheresis to remove anti-PF4 antibodies. “The survival rate after plasmapheresis was 90%, which was significantly better than expected given baseline characteristics,” the researchers said.

Otherwise, the most common treatment for VITT is with anticoagulant therapy. IV immunoglobulin.. Heparin, given to 23% of patients at one point, did not appear to be harmful, although studies were too small to rule out.

Rajiv Pruthi (MBBS) of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has urged the United States to “be vigilant” even if the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is not licensed by the FDA. “Clinicians looking at patients with thrombocytopenia, headaches, and blood clots should consider regardless of the vaccine they receive. [VITT],” He said.

So, in an interview, Pluti avoided heparin in this situation. Non-heparin anticoagulant (For example, bivalirudin), as was done in 68% of patients in the UK study.

In this study, hematologists across the UK presented cases to a panel of experts and determined that of the 294 patients evaluated, 170 had clear VITT and an additional 50 could be VITT. Did.

These VITT patients were admitted to a UK hospital from March 22 to June 6 with a median of 14 days after the initial dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The median age was 48 years, with 85% of people under 60 years. Women made up 55% of the cohort. Pavord’s group reported that patients were generally healthy and had no identifiable medical risk factors.

Half of the patients had thrombosis in the cerebral veins (generally complicated by secondary intracranial hemorrhage), and more than one-third had thromboses in the deep veins and pulmonary arteries of the legs (generally complicated by deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism). ).

Pavord and his colleagues Incidence of VITT It should be at least 1: 100,000 for adults over the age of 50 and at least 1: 50,000 for young people. However, the researchers admitted that the design of their study left room for potential case confirmation bias.

Although the estimated incidence of VITT in this report appears to be “quite high,” Pruthi said it should be weighed against the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. “What if I get infected with COVID? The incidence of blood clots is much higher- 23% or more Depending on the research you are looking at. Those blood clots can also be catastrophic. “

Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is still recommended as a whole, balancing one risk with the other, Pluti said. He was not involved in reports from Pavod and his colleagues.

