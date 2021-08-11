Post misuses CDC data to make false claims about the safety of youth vaccines

Social media users and Gateway Pundit did not return a comment request.

The CDC told USA TODAY that it did not make any claims arising out of the agency.

“The CDC does not directly or indirectly suggest that more young people are hospitalized for COVID-19 vaccination than for COVID-19 disease,” CDC spokeswoman Jade Frus said in an email. rice field. “The statement is virtually inaccurate and does not represent safety data for COVID-19 vaccination.”

Berenson used two numbers to assert his claim in the claims echoed by Gateway Pundit and Instagram users.

He argued that CDC data showed that young people aged 12-17 years were hospitalized for coronavirus in 50 per 100,000 people.These numbers are based on cumulative Quote published by CDC Until March.

Melody GoodmanAn associate professor of biostatistics at New York University’s Faculty of Global Public Health said these numbers should be used with caution as they are based solely on data from 250 hospitals in 14 states.

“There is no clear sign that the states represented are generalized across the country, or the counties within each state are generalized across the state,” Goodman said in an email. “COVID does not have the same impact on each state.”

Data show that there are far fewer vaccine hospitalizations than COVID-19

Berenson claims that the number of adolescents hospitalized for COVID-19 vaccination is four times that of COVID-19 itself. 200 out of 100,000.

In an email to USA TODAY, Berenson defended his claim, saying, “It’s all (CDC) data. It’s every bit of it.”

However, experts say the numbers on which his argument is based are erroneously extracted from a very limited dataset.

“There are multiple issues with this comparison, but the main issue is the denominator, which is a sensitive part of almost every epidemiological calculation,” he said. Vladimir Minin, Professor of Statistics, University of California.

Vaccine admission data was collected from a voluntary post-vaccination survey. v-safe, A smartphone app that can notify the CDC of possible side effects after being vaccinated. About 1% of young people in that age group participated in the v-safe survey.