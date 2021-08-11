Can vaccinated people eat, travel, or go to the movies indoors?





Share on Pinterest We are in a particularly confusing part of the pandemic 50 percent Of a fully vaccinated American.Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images You may find it difficult to navigate life among the proliferation of cases of COVID-19 delta mutations — but it results in personal risk factors and infection rates around you.

Vaccinated people with underlying illness can take additional steps to protect their health.

Others may want to continue wearing the mask if they are in contact with an immunocompromised person or a child who is too young to be vaccinated. This is a particularly confusing period of the pandemic, as cases of delta variants have increased and cases of COVID-19 have set new records in several states. 50 percent Of a fully vaccinated American. Vaccines are said to provide excellent preventive effects against severe illness, hospitalization and death, but vaccinated people continue to be vaccinated. Mask up In certain situations. You may find it difficult to navigate life when delta variants are skyrocketing, but it all depends on your personal risk factors and the transmission speed around you. Experts say that vaccinated people should consider when deciding what activities can be safely carried out in the delta surge: When trying to determine what is safe after vaccination, it is important to consider two things: personal risk factors and local cases. No vaccine is always 100% effective. Certain people, even if vaccinated, may be more likely to develop severe COVID-19 cases. In addition, when interacting with immunocompromised people or children who are too young to be vaccinated, to protect their health, minimize the risk of developing the disease, and prevent them from inheriting the disease. Additional measures can be taken. others. “High-risk” people, such as those who have had a solid organ transplant, generally need to take stricter precautions in areas with lower vaccination rates and higher community spread than healthy people. Said there is. Dr. Amesh Adalha, Johns Hopkins University Health and Security Center Senior Scholar and Infectious Diseases Specialist. “Other than that, I haven’t changed my mind about what to do,” Adalja said. Healthy people who develop breakthrough cases are most likely to develop mild symptoms along with a common cold. “For me, risk calculations to prevent colds are not as important as the activities I do,” Adalja said. That said, researchers are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19, so vaccinated people are unlikely to face dangerous symptoms, but still have a long risk of COVID-19. There may be. Dr. F. Perry WilsonYale University, a doctor and researcher at Yale University School of Medicine, said, broadly speaking, vaccinated people should feel relatively safe in their lives today. “Vaccination changes COVID from this deadly, this potentially deadly, to a much less serious one,” Wilson said. Look at it as there is a really active flu season when the flu was spreading around you. “You don’t have to be a hermit, but you might be a little careful,” Wilson said, adding that you may not get so sick, but you don’t want to catch it anyway. People with widespread comorbidities or severe underlying health have special precautions in choosing to perform certain activities, whether the flu season is bad or the COVID-19 surge. You can take action. If you’re worried about getting a breakthrough infection, you can enhance your protection with a high-quality mask that fits snugly on your face. In addition, if you are in contact with vulnerable people, you can take these special precautions to avoid the risk of getting sick and transmitting the virus. In each activity, consider your personal risk tolerance, Send locally.. With that in mind, if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s safe to say that professionals can do it right now: Indoor dining According to Adalja, eating indoors is generally fine for healthy people. Wilson agreed. If you feel that the risk is low and there are no serious health problems, then eating indoors is the best choice. Again, if you are at high risk or are in contact with an immunocompromised person, you may want to avoid eating indoors. A small indoor rally where everyone was vaccinated This is very safe. “In a situation where everyone is vaccinated, it’s almost as safe as you can get,” Wilson said. People with symptoms such as runny nose and sore throat should stop this because they have a breakthrough infection. Indoor concert or event Wilson said at this point he was reluctant to attend a crowded indoor concert where Delta’s cases are growing rapidly. But again, it’s a personal choice. There is an increased risk of exposure in these situations, but there is protection from the vaccine. If you have a breakthrough infection, “probably okay, but you can get sick afterwards,” Wilson said. In a crowded indoor environment, Wilson recommends wearing a suitable mask if you really want to avoid even breakthrough infections. Wilson advised that if you have a medical condition that increases your risk, you probably want to avoid it. Outdoor concert of the event Outdoor concerts and sporting events are much safer. Good airflow reduces your chances of being exposed to high viral loads. Weigh your personal risks — you can always wear a mask if you are worried. Flying or traveling Airplane airflow and ventilation are really good, and there aren’t many documented reports of airborne transmission. Airplanes still need masks and Wilson recommends KN95 or N95. “If you’re vaccinated, I won’t avoid traveling. With the right precautions, I think this is fine,” Wilson said. Go to see a movie Adalja said this was not a problem for generally healthy people who were vaccinated. “All of these activities are related to an individual’s personal risk tolerance,” he added. Adalja said there will never be a time when the number of cases of COVID-19 will be zero. His concern is that people don’t understand that COVID-19 is something we always have to live with. COVID-19 is an endemic respiratory virus that never disappears, Adalja said. Most vaccinated people who have experienced breakthrough cases experience mild symptoms. “The goal was to vaccinate people so that they wouldn’t have serious consequences, not to protect them from any breakthrough infection,” Adalja said. With the proliferation of Delta variants, you may find it difficult to navigate what you can and cannot do. According to infectious disease experts, generally healthy people who are vaccinated are well protected from cases of severe COVID-19, but specially if they are at high risk of developing complications. It is necessary to take preventive measures.

