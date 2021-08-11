Javid confirms that he does not need a fully jabbed Covid contact to quarantine from Monday | Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated people in the UK will no longer have to be legally self-quarantined upon contact with positive Covid cases from Monday and will be advised to undergo a PCR test instead. Leading to over 14 million instructions to stay home..

Ministers confirmed that the legal requirements for quarantine would be replaced by double jabs and non-binding advice for people under the age of 18. And those who come into contact with the infected are not told to quarantine while waiting for the results. For those who test positive, quarantine will continue.