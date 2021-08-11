The FDA will approve Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for some immunocompromised patients within the next 48 hours.





This is the third shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Modana vaccines. Sources warned that the announcement could slide, but this is the current timing.

“The FDA is closely monitoring the data as it will be available from studies that administer additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine approved for immunocompromised individuals,” an FDA spokeswoman told CNN. “Authorities are evaluating potential options on this issue with the CDC and will share information in the near future.”

The FDA needs to authorize the vaccine to be used in new ways other than the existing one. All three Covid-19 vaccines used in the United States are provided under an emergency use authorization by the FDA, but full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine is pending. After the FDA approves or approves, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will advise you on whether to actually use the FDA-approved vaccine.

The CDC’s vaccine advisors will meet on Friday to discuss boosters of the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters for immunocompromised people, according to the agenda of the meeting posted by the authorities on Monday. According to a recent study by Johns Hopkins researchers, people vaccinated against immunodeficiency will eventually be hospitalized or die of Covid-19 compared to the vaccinated general population. It turns out that the chances are 485 times higher. Based on an estimate by CDC, About 9 million Americans are immunocompromised because of either the illness they have or the medications they are taking. It has been known for months that the Covid-19 vaccine may not work well in this group. The overall vaccination rate was very high and it was expected that “herds” would protect them. However, it didn’t work that way because about one-third of eligible people in the United States had never been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. The Biden administration is expected to launch a Covid-19 vaccine booster strategy for all vaccinated Americans in September. Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon President, said Wednesday that the government is currently considering who needs boosters and when, and information on efforts to protect immunocompromised people from Covid-19 “soon. “It is expected. “We have been worried about these individuals. We have followed them carefully. Most of us believe that we must do more to protect these individuals. “Mercy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in the” Situation Room. ” “” “The FDA has basically done a safety assessment and has worked hard to make sure that we have everything needed to make these additional doses available to people,” he said. The CDC said, “The guidance is clear and available to people with immunodeficiency.” In an interview, Mercy said that people with immunodeficiency include cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who are taking drugs that suppress the immune system. This story was updated on Wednesday with additional details.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

