Are COVID symptoms different from Delta?
After Louisiana public health officials recently stated that patients had milder symptoms, the question was again raised as to whether COVID symptoms differed in the delta compared to previous mutants. ..
Louisiana Health Doctor Joe Canter, MD, MPH, Told a local New Orleans radio station Many COVID patients now develop symptoms that can be mistaken for other illnesses such as allergies and colds.
“You can have relatively mild symptoms that can easily be confused with everything, such as allergies or picked up from a child in day care.” Edge Customs WWL.. “If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, sore throat, runny nose, or sinus congestion, test yourself and limit contact with others until you do so.”
There is not much data on the difference in COVID symptoms from Delta, but this idea is ZOECOVID Symptomatology Study In england
In June, Tim Spector, MB, MSc, MD, ZOE Research Leader at King’s College London, Said in a youtube video The data collected by his app suggests that COVID “is behaving differently now. It’s like a terrible cold in this young population.”
At that time, the most commonly reported symptoms turned into headaches, followed by sore throat, runny nose, and fever.
“These aren’t all old classic symptoms,” Specter said, adding that cough fell fifth on the list. “I don’t even see a loss of smell in the top ten. This variant is slightly different. Seems to be working .. “
Indeed, Specter’s reporting was limited by the fact that it relied on self-reported data, and his findings were not part of the peer-reviewed literature. It didn’t even appear in preprint publications.
However, other experts have acknowledged an increase in case reports that the symptoms of COVID are different from those seen in previous variants.
David Kimberlin, MD, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has heard these reports but continues to pay attention to their interpretation.
“I don’t think we can draw conclusions from what we know now. [Delta] It’s very different in terms of symptoms, “Kimbalin said. Today’s MedPage.. “There are some reports of causing illnesses like colds, but so is the original COVID. We have the opportunity to realize the data and I think we’ll know more in the coming months.”
A spokesperson for Purvi Parikh, MD, American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, NYU Langone, New York City, has also heard anecdotal reports that mild COVIDs are mistaken for allergies, but allergies may be characteristic. States low. High fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc.
Other symptoms that are unlikely to be allergies include muscle soreness and chills, said Alan Goldsobel, MD, MD, Allergy & Asthma Associates, Northern California, who is also a professor at Stanford University. He added that the free gift of being just an allergy would be a year (for people with seasonal allergies), not just itching.
Parik and Gold Sobel said COVID may be more difficult to distinguish from common cold symptoms.
“If you’re not sure, we recommend a COVID test,” says Parikh.
Kimberlin agreed with fully vaccinated people who heard that they were more likely to get a mild illness, especially if they were actually infected.
“If you have a mild cold-like symptom, you need to be tested,” he says, especially if you are in contact with a vulnerable group such as an infant, older parents, or a caregiver. I did. “The best way we can protect them is to vaccinate ourselves and know if we are infected, even if we are not so sick because of the vaccination.”
