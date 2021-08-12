Florida mom, 30 years old, died of COVID-19 days after childbirth

Kristen McMullen, West Melbourne, Florida, weakened and hospitalized for COVID-19 On July 27, I gave birth to my little daughter, Summer Rain, by emergency Caesarean section.

She was able to hug the newborn for only a moment.

“She was basically able to spend the summer with just two photos,” said McMullen’s aunt Melissa Siverson.

“She was wearing a mask and the other was unmasked. They took a brief photo and put the mask back on. Soon after, she moved Kristen to the ICU,” she said. I did.

“A bright, beautiful and cheerful 30-year-old girl who is ahead of the rest of the world,” McMullen died on Friday at COVID-19 in Florida City.

Is it a cold, allergy, or delta variant?How to know and when to get a COVID test

McMullen’s death was in the midst of a record surge of COVID-19 cases across the state on Monday afternoon, and Brevard County officials said all three local hospital systems were overcapacity and “emergency.” The treatment room is flooded with patients with COVID-19 symptoms. “

“We see people of all ages affected. This is no longer just the deaths of the elderly and the elderly,” said Adam, President of the Brevard County Medical Society. Dr. Fear said.

“We see young people and old people affected alike – including those who die,” Fiel said.

Behind the scenes COVID:Hospitals share how the virus tested physical, mental and emotional limits

Gap between COVID-19 and wealth:How the pandemic widened the wealth gap

McMullen grew up in Virginia and moved to Florida a few years ago, Siverson said. Shortly thereafter, she met her future husband, Keith, and married in April 2018.

Syverson said her niece developed COVID-19 symptoms about three weeks before the due date and was hospitalized for coronavirus-related pneumonia on July 21.

After the birth of summer, McMullen contacted his relatives from ICU via FaceTime.

“She couldn’t talk, but at least she could see the summer, just see her while being cared for, and her breathing got worse and worse,” he said. ..

By August 3, doctors had McMullen on the CPAP machine. This machine uses a breathing mask to supply oxygen.

“I received a random text from Kristen saying things weren’t good. She loved us. She called me a few times and literally” loved “Keith and Summer. It was just enough power to say, “said Shiverson.

Syverson said McMullen was placed on a ventilator on August 6 and died later that day.

“She was a great person and a very cheerful person. I loved her family,” he said. Mr. Shiverson lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“She was the one who wanted to walk through the door with a game board, everyone sit down and play games together for hours, just laugh and have a good time, and she was an animal. I loved it, “said Syverson.