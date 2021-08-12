Do Some Diabetes Drugs Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease? Studies have shown that people taking medication have fewer biomarkers and slower cognitive decline-ScienceDaily





People taking certain medications to lower their blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes are biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease compared to both non-type 2 diabetic and non-diabetic individuals. There were few amyloids in one brain. Online version of the new study published on August 11, 2021 NeurologyThe American Academy of Neurology medical journal also found that people taking these drugs, called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, showed slower cognitive decline than the other two groups of people.

In people with type 2 diabetes, the body does not use insulin efficiently to control blood sugar levels. A dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor, also known as glyptin, can be prescribed if other diabetes medications do not work. Combined with diet and exercise, it helps control blood sugar levels. “People with diabetes have been shown to be at increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, probably because of hyperglycemia associated with the accumulation of amyloid beta in the brain,” said research author Phil Hugh Lee, MD. Stated. Of Yonsei University Medical College in Seoul, South Korea. “Our study showed that people taking dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors to lower blood sugar levels were not only low in amyloid throughout the brain, but also areas of the brain involved in Alzheimer’s disease. But it showed a low level. “ The study enrolled 282 people with an average age of 76 years followed up to 6 years. All were diagnosed with preclinical, early stage, or possible Alzheimer’s disease. Of the group, 70 have diabetes and are treated with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, 71 have diabetes but not with drugs, and 141 have diabetes. There wasn’t. People without diabetes were consistent with people with diabetes in age, gender, and education level. In the cognitive test at the beginning of the study, all showed similar scores. Participants underwent a brain scan to measure the amount of amyloid in the brain. Researchers have found that people with diabetes who take the drug have a lower average amount of amyloid plaques in the brain than people who do not take the drug or who do not have diabetes. All participants took an average of 2.5 years of common thinking and memory tests called the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) every 12 months. Questions include asking you to count back from 100 to 7 or copying a photo on paper. Test scores range from 0 to 30. Researchers found that the average annual MMSE score for diabetics who took the drug decreased by 0.87 points, while the average annual decrease for diabetics who did not take the drug was 1.65 points. People without diabetes decreased by an average of 1.48 points per year. When researchers adjusted for other factors that could affect the test’s score, the score of those taking the drug fell 0.77 points per year more slowly than those who did not take the drug. I understand. “Our results show that people taking these drugs have less amyloid in their brains and less cognitive decline than those without diabetes, and our results show that these drugs have less thought and memory. It also increases the likelihood that it will be beneficial to people without diabetes who have problems, “Lee said. “Further research is needed to demonstrate whether these drugs have neuroprotective properties in everyone.” The limitation of the study was the lack of data available to show the accumulation of amyloid in the participants’ brains over time. This study shows no cause or effect. Only associations are displayed. This study was supported by the Korea Institute of Health Industry Development and the Korea Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Story source: material Provided by American Academy of Neurology.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

