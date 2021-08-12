Preterm birth may increase the likelihood of autism





Share on Pinterest Experts say that the rate of autism in preterm infants is only 6 percent, even if it is more likely.Jill Lehmann Photo / Getty Images Researchers say babies born prematurely may be more likely to develop autism.

They say their findings add to previous studies that concluded that genetic and environmental factors could play a role in the risk of autism.

Researchers add that preterm infants still have only 6% of autism, so their detection should be used as a diagnostic tool to support early intervention. Preterm or preterm babies are four times more likely to have autism spectrum disorders (ASD) than new Swedish full-term babies study I will propose. Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and Lund University in Sweden examined 4 million people born between 1973 and 2013. They are very premature babies (born 28 weeks ago ) It was possible to develop autism four times as much as a full-term infant. In addition, the chances of preterm infants (born 28-32 weeks) were 40% higher. The likelihood of early infants (born at 37-38 weeks) was 10-15% higher. “Our findings need to routinely include gestational age at birth in the medical history and medical records of patients of all ages to help identify preterm or prematurely born patients in clinical practice. It provides further evidence that there is, “the study author writes. “Such information may provide additional valuable context for understanding patient health and facilitate early assessment of ASD and other neurodevelopmental status in preterm patients,” they write. I am. The authors of the study did not speculate on why preterm birth is more likely. autismHowever, previous studies have shown that both genetic and environmental factors play a role. For example, recent research has discovered 102 separate genes Linked to ASD. Many of these genes also play a major role in early brain development. “Birth of premature babies, complications during pregnancy (such as bleeding and high blood pressure), exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals (eg food, cosmetics, water, etc.), and carrying more than one all carry the risk of autism. It seems to increase. ” Emily PapazoglowA Georgia-based board-certified clinical neuropsychologist with a PhD told Healthline. “We still don’t know why these factors increase a child’s risk of developing autism, and many children are born healthy after being exposed to one or more of these risk factors,” she said. Told. There is one thing for sure. Vaccines do not play a role Whether a child develops autism, according to some large studies. A study of 500,000 people found that children with autistic siblings were 14 times more likely to develop autism than the general population. This also shows that genetic factors are working. The increase in autism diagnoses over the years is instead driven by a better understanding of the signs and symptoms of early-stage autism. More general screening For that, research shows. Having a premature baby does not mean that the child will have autism. Even the very premature babies in this study had an autism rate of only 6 percent. However, if a child gives birth prematurely, screening and early intervention can help ensure that the child receives the best possible support as needed. “We know that the sooner the intervention is given to children with autism, the better the results. Interventions under the age of five, and ideally early early childhood interventions. It seems to be especially important, “says Papazoglow. “The importance of early detection and immediate implementation of appropriate intervention cannot be exaggerated,” added Dana Ciuro, a Pennsylvania-based pediatric occupational therapist who specializes in children with autism. “At the age of two, the child’s brain undergoes significant growth and the formation of neural connections, during which time the brain is at its highest potential for” neuroplasticity “or changes,” Sciullo told Healthline. “In my own practice, I’ve seen children who were diagnosed early and undergoing intense intervention grew up and had no obvious signs of autism. This is not always the case. But early treatment always has a positive effect on the outcome of the child, “she said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/preterm-birth-may-increase-the-chance-of-autism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos