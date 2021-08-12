Covid 19 Coronavirus: New Zealand survivor Emma Prentice participates in research to understand antibodies

The risk of a delta outbreak means revising New Zealand’s alert level settings, says Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

A Wanaka woman who died in Covid-19 in London last year says she is lucky that New Zealanders have escaped “death.”

Emma Prentice, now living in New Zealand, was one of the first people to get the virus to feed the new Covid-19 study at the University of Otago, encouraging others to do the same. I did.

“If it helps the New Zealanders and the world better understand Covid-19, it’s easy.”

Prentice was teaching at work when the virus “attacked London” at the Chepstow House School in western London last March.

The first thing she thought was a bad cold, and her cough went bedridden within a week.

“My sisters, both nurses, were taking it in turn to ring me from morning and night in New Zealand.

“When it became very difficult to breathe, they told me to pack me a bag and write down all my medicines and allergies on paper because if I were put in the cart, who would I be? Because I can’t even say. “

It took two weeks for Prentice to get out of bed, one month before he could go for a walk, and four months before he was fully recovered.

“People in the sick stage I was dying couldn’t take care of me because I was too tired.

“I wanted to lie down on the bed with no bright light or noise, but looking back, I was much sick than I expected.”

Prentice returned to New Zealand on December 27, and her sister is a new government-funded study of Covid-19 led by Professor Chris Pemburton at the Translational Biodiscovery Laboratory at the University of Otago’s Christ Church Heart Institute. I told her about “Cantata”.

Professor Chris Penn Barton.Photo / Provided by University of Otago

The study aims to test up to 3000 New Zealanders between the ages of 10 and 80 over the next three years to see if they have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.

According to Pemberton, it is estimated that in early indications in some areas, 50% of people who had Covid-19 were unaware that they had it.

The research team also wanted to know if a person clinically diagnosed with Covid-19 still had antibodies in the bloodstream and how long the antibodies persisted.

“Emma has been infected with Covid for 16 months, so it will be a very interesting case.”

Pemberton said it’s also important to monitor heart health.

Studies suggest that the same markers used to diagnose a heart attack are elevated in severe Covid-19 patients, suggesting that some heart tissue is damaged or died.

Prentice, who spent 19 years in London, said everyone in the UK was somewhat influenced by Covid-19.

Emma Prentice, who now lives in Wanaka, was bedridden in Covid and it took her a month to be able to walk again. Photo / Kelly Waterworth, ODT

She said New Zealand was in a unique position where only a few people were exposed to the virus, meaning the country was spared “death.”