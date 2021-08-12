Livingston County COVID cases increased by 21 this week





The state added 19,940 cases, resulting in a 9.4% increase in new coronavirus cases in Missouri during the week ending Sunday, August 8. Last week there were 18,220 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranks 11th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 35.9% from the previous week, reporting 760,368 cases. With 1.99% of the country’s population, Missouri had 2.62% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 48 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Livingston County reported 21 cases and 3 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 15 cases and 3 deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,276 cases and 51 deaths have been reported. Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Sullivan, Bates, and Howell counties. Overall, the newest case was added to St. Louis County, with 2,203 cases. Kansas City County, 1,837 cases. And Jackson County, 1,732. Weekly cases increased in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Jackson, Kansas City, and Jefferson counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Missouri ranks 37th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 50% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 58.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported 89,360 vaccinations, including 55,028 initial doses. Last week, the state received 115,602 vaccinations, including 77,883 initial doses. Overall, Missouri reported a total of 5,585,416 doses. Throughout Missouri, cases decreased in 37 counties, the most in Greene, Tanny, and Webster counties. In Missouri, 173 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 123 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 708,412 people have been coronavirus-positive and 10,275 have died from the disease in Missouri, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 35,763,785 people are positive and 616,829 are dead. Note: In Missouri, the “county” count here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is individually divided by Johns Hopkins University. The aggregates listed here are built from 116 “county” entries. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Saturday, August 7th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 3,103

The week before: 3,147

4 weeks ago: 2,039 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 100,884

Week before: 81,226

4 weeks ago: 44,472 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

