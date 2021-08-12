Health
Influenza vaccination on one arm of the October card, Covid booster on the other arm
Jab on each arm – this is planned if given the go-ahead to administer the flu and Covid-19 booster vaccine together within the next few months.
he HSE We are planning an influenza vaccine program from October and have confirmed that it may be possible to implement it with the Covid-19 booster shot.
Although it seems more and more likely, no formal recommendation has yet been made to give people additional Covid-19 booster vaccines.
However, the National Immunology Advisory Board (NIAC), which makes the decision, has warned HSE to prepare a plan for the potential deployment of booster jabs.Asked how it works, HSE said “You can get the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.”
We were able to see a person who received a flu shot on one arm and a Covid-19 vaccine on the other arm.
HSE ordered 2 million flu vaccines this winter. A quarter of them are for children.
Caused by more than 2 million doses of influenza vaccine To buy.
Influenza vaccination campaigns begin in the same way as in early October of most years.
“NIAC represents a group of Covid-19 boosters. These cohorts may also be eligible for influenza vaccine.
“The flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine can be given at the same time. HSE is currently planning an flu program that may include the booster Covid-19 program.”
Booster jabs are initially given to the highest risk groups: nursing home residents, healthcare professionals, and people over the age of 80.
The protective effect of the vaccine was highlighted yesterday after it was revealed that only 7 of the 155 adults who died of Covid-19 after April 1 were completely vaccinated. More than 14 days ago.
In the last two weeks, 67 pc of cases of the virus over the age of 65 have been among those who received the two vaccines.
That’s 764 cases, compared to 3,379 infections, which were so common every day in February.
It comes because yesterday another 1,819 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.
The same number of 206 Covid-19 patients as on Tuesday were hospitalized, an increase of 36 in the intensive care unit and 3 in the last 24 hours.
Last night, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohnunglin sought to stop hesitation in the rest of the unvaccinated population.
As of yesterday, 78% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated and 59.7% of the total population has been vaccinated.
Almost 90pc have received at least one dose.
Dr. Grin said:
“what There are no more infections, hospitalizations and deaths prevented by vaccination.
“Of course, there is no 100pc preventive vaccine. Some people who are fully vaccinated will get infected with Covid-19 and get sick.
“But the personal risk of serious illness and mortality is much lower than if not vaccinated. This is reflected in the ICU and mortality data.”
He said that as vaccination rates increase, more people are vaccinated and fewer are not vaccinated, resulting in a higher proportion of vaccinated cases.
“A good way to think about this is related to road safety. The majority of people who die on our roads wear safety belts.
“This does not mean that the safety belt will not work.
“This simply reflects the fact that the vast majority of people wear safety belts when driving, and unfortunately some will be involved in an accident.
“But if you wear a safety belt, each individual has a much lower risk of being seriously injured or killed in the accident,” he said.
Starting today, vaccine registration for children aged 12 to 15 will begin.
