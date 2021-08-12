New COVID-19 cases in British Columbia surge to 536

The daily count of new cases is the highest since May 13.

The proliferation of COVID-19 infections in BC continued on August 11, with 536 new cases detected. This is the highest total since May 13th with 587 known new infections.

The new infection helped boost the number of people actively fighting COVID-19 to 3,585 BC. Since May 25, when the disease affected 3,782 people, no more people are suffering from the disease at the same time in BC.

Helping the proliferation of new cases is that health authorities have performed more COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours in a single day: 13,486.

As a result, the percentage of daily positive tests was slightly below 4% from yesterday’s 4.7%, which was 8,437 tests. The state’s positive rate earlier this month exceeded 4% for the first time since May, and has exceeded that threshold twice since. This percentage is important because the percentage of positive tests is an indicator of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The Interior Health area of ​​British Columbia continues to be the source of the most new cases, but most cases were detected outside that area.

The breakdown of the locations of 536 new COVID-19 infections in BC is as follows:

• 135 (25.2%) at Fraser Health.

• 105 (19.6%) for Vancouver Coastal Health.

• 258 (48.1%) in interior health.

• 12 people (2.2%) in Northern Health.When

• 26 people (4.9%) at Island Health.

For active infections, there is a clear majority of cases in the Interior Health area.

The following is a breakdown of the locations where 3,585 new COVID-19 infections occurred in BC.

• Fraser Health 699 (19.5%).

• Vancouver Coastal Health 493 (13.8%).

• 2,045 (57%) in interior health.

• 116 people (3.2%) in Northern Health.When

• 222 (6.2%) for Island Health.

Most of these fighting infections are self-isolated at home, but 72 are in hospitals, 29 of which are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Currently, the number of patients at BC Hospital in COVID-19 has increased by only one overnight, but the new total of 72 COVID-19 patients is the highest since 9 July. The number of ICU patients is the highest since July 2.

One more death from COVID-19 occurred overnight, and the state’s death toll increased from a pandemic to 1,778.

Approximately 96.5% of the 153,849 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia, or 148,446, said they had recovered from the state as non-infectious 10 days after they first felt symptoms. It is considered.

The pace of vaccination campaigns in British Columbia has slowed as most targeted residents have been fully vaccinated.

British Columbia residents have been vaccinated with 26,512 new vaccines in the past day, of which 4,025 required the first vaccination and 22,487 required the second vaccination.

This brings the total number of people in British Columbia who have been vaccinated at least once to 3,809,806, of which 3,296,603 are fully vaccinated.

British Columbia government in February The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that over 74% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and more than 64% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

According to government calculations, 82.2% of the qualifying population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated at least once, and 71.1% of qualifying individuals have been fully vaccinated.

A new outbreak was identified in an elderly home in British Columbia at the White Rock Evergreen Baptist Care Society.

Others of the seven active outbreaks in seniors’ homes are:

• Kin Village West Court in South Delta;

• Campbell River Discovery Harbor.

• Cranbrook’s Couteney Street Village.

• Kelowna Cotton Woods Care Center.

• Brookhaven Care Center in West Kelowna.

• Maple Ridge’s Holyrood manners.When

• Nelson Jubilee Manor of Nelson.

