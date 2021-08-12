Children in the United States get most of their calories from super-processed junk foodExBulletin

Switch captions Drazen Stader / EyeEm / Getty Images / EyeEm

New studies show that children and teens in the United States get most of their calories from super-processed foods such as frozen pizzas, microwave-cooked meals, chips, and cookies.

According to a peer-reviewed study, two-thirds of the calories burned by children and adolescents in 2018, or 67%, came from super-processed foods, up from 61% in 1999. Published in the medical journal JAMA.. The study, which analyzed the diets of 33,795 adolescents between the ages of 2 and 19 across the United States, found that ultra-processed foods had a “poor overall nutrient profile.”

“This is especially worrisome for children and adolescents, because they are at an important life stage in developing a diet that can last into adulthood,” he says. Fang Fang, Lead author of research in the Faculty of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University, and an epidemiologist in nutrition and cancer. “A diet high in super-processed foods can adversely affect a child’s dietary quality and, in the long run, adversely affect their health.”

One of the reasons for the increase may be the convenience of super-processed foods, Zhang says. Industrial processing, such as changing the physical structure or chemical composition of food, not only extends the shelf life of the food, but also gives it a more appetizing taste.

“We extract ingredients that aren’t normally used in the kitchen, such as sugar, corn syrup, and hemp oil, from foods, synthesize them in the laboratory, and add them to the final product of super-processed foods,” Zhang said. “The purpose of doing this is to make them very palatable. Therefore, children will like those foods that somehow make it difficult to resist.”

In the same 20 years that the survey data were collected, the survey found that consumption of raw or minimal processed foods decreased from 28.8% to 23.5%.

The largest increase in calories was due to ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals such as pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, which increased from 2.2% to 11.2%. Packaged sweet snacks and treats such as cakes and ice cream were second only, accounting for 12.9% of calorie consumption in 2018, compared to 10.6% in 1999.

By race and ethnicity, growth in super-processed food consumption was significantly higher in black non-Hispanic adolescents than in white non-Hispanic adolescents. The study also noted that young Mexican-Americans are continuously consuming low rates of ultra-processed foods. Researchers say this may indicate an increase in home cooking by Hispanic families.

The study also found that parental education levels and family income did not affect the consumption of super-processed foods, suggesting that these types of foods are common in many households.

But Zhang says parents should not be solely responsible for addressing this issue.

While she encourages parents and children to consider “replace super-processed foods with minimal raw foods,” Zhang said at the policy level “to achieve broader and more sustainable impacts.” States that changes are needed.

For example, consider the consumption of carbonated drinks. Consumption of sugared beverages has decreased from 10.8% of total calories to 5.3%.Researchers in the study pointed out that the decline may be related to efforts such as: Raise awareness of the impact of soda taxes and sugar on youth health..

“We may have won this battle, at least in part, with some sugar drinks, but we haven’t yet opposed super-processed foods,” says Zhang.

This widespread reliance on junk food is a growing public health concern, as obesity rates have risen steadily among young people in the United States over the last two decades.

Although the authors of the study stated that the relationship between childhood obesity and super-processed foods is complex, “cohort studies have consistently suggested that high intakes of super-processed foods contribute to obesity in children and young adults. I will provide evidence. “

surely, 2019 study According to researchers at the National Institutes of Health, a diet filled with super-processed foods Encourage people to overeat and gain weightCompared to a diet consisting of whole or minimally processed foods.