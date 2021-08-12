Spreads slower and it’s much harder to get herd immunity





Like many of her shoes, infectious disease doctor Dr. Sajar Tanna is doing her best to keep up with the Delta surge. This indicates that COVID-19 herd immunity is becoming increasingly inaccessible. “The number of herd immunities depends on how easily the virus is transmitted,” Tanna said. Delta is another beast — more contagious. This results in R-naught, a number that indicates how contagious the virus is. Jason Farley, a nurse epidemiologist trained in infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University, said: “I thought it was between 1.5 and 2 to 3, depending on the estimate.” In other words, one infected person, on average, sickened a few others. But now in Delta: “We’re seeing again that the R isn’t a 5, 6, 6 plus,” he said. Slowing the spread and gaining herd immunity means it has become much more difficult. In other words, think of an infection on the Delta’s infectious ladder. It is about two steps lower than measles and whooping cough. In the case of measles, experts say that 95% of people need vaccination for herd immunity. “In terms of herd immunity, we don’t see COVID in the community. We may need 90, 95%. This is probably something we can’t achieve until we start vaccination of our children,” said the department. Dr. Bob Wachter said. Dean of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco. All the experts Newsy spoke to across the country (East Coast, Midwest, West Coast) shared dire concerns. We are lagging behind in this vaccine vs. variant competition. In some high-rate countries, that means not completely overwhelming the hospital’s ER and COVID units. “States like Florida and Louisiana are far from herd immunity, so there is a much bigger struggle now. The population is unprotected. And that’s why we’re seeing such a massive surge. A big concern is the spillover effect. On modern travel, it’s easy for one part of the country to share things with another, “said Dr. Nicholas Turner, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Duke University Medical Center. In other words, delta means a big setback, with a few weaknesses causing more COVID spread. “If we don’t control the virus and anticipate it, we’ll talk about boosters, and perhaps the need for different vaccines,” Farley said. But that doesn’t mean that Delta is making the COVID vaccine useless. These shots could be the difference between such a visit and a visit at COVIDICU. “There is an increase in COVID infections in both unvaccinated and unvaccinated people. The difference is that the unvaccinated patients I see are very ill. .. The breakthrough infections are still really disastrous, but I haven’t seen them in the hospital and I haven’t seen them for life support, “Tanna said. Newsy’s Lindsey Theis first reported this story.

