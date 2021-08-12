Health
Agnes Velázquez, a Florida mother who lived in her daughter's ICU room, wept when she saw her child walking.
Agnes Velázquez, which screened in July, said he felt "a big rock fell from his chest."
It was only a few trips around the hospital bed, Agnes VelázquezWhen I saw my 15-year-old daughter walk a little away from the ventilator, she cried in her eyes.
I walked for the first time since Paulina was hospitalized COVID-19..
“That was my idea,” Paulina said. “A physiotherapist came and used a walker to walk around the bed like three times. I was happy.”
Velázquez said her fear of her daughter’s life was replaced by joy and happiness. “I feel like a big rock has fallen from my chest,” she said.
Agnes Velázquez, who lived in her teenage daughter’s ICU room for days, saw her child disengage from the ventilator.
Velázquez said he didn’t expect to see the child walk again soon.
“I thought it would take a little longer because she just got off recently. Ventilator And from a coma, “she said.
Velázquez said the physiotherapist came to her daughter’s room on Wednesday and asked her to walk. “And she did, and she didn’t want to stop. She wanted to walk, and wanted to walk, and there were just tears in my eyes.”
Velázquez has lived in the ICU room for her daughter at the Broward Health Medical Center for several weeks, hoping she will survive on Covid-19.
Dr. Venu Devabhaktuni, Paulina’s doctor and medical director of Broward Health’s Pediatric ICU, said the teenager was “a kind of touch-and-go” while she was on a ventilator.
“The situation could have gotten worse quickly, but she recovered because she was a young and healthy child. I think it was in her recovery,” said Devabactuni.
Both Velázquez and her daughter become other people, especially teenagers Get vaccinated..
“I think you should be vaccinated,” said unvaccinated Paulina. “I don’t want anyone to experience what I have experienced, and I don’t want any parents to experience what my parents have experienced or seen.”
Two weeks ago CNN first talked to Velázquez With a video call from the hospital room.
At that time, Paulina was hospitalized for about 10 days.
Velázquez told her daughter every day that she would “fight for your life.”
She said the teen turned to her mother for help when her daughter felt sick and couldn’t breathe.
Velázquez said he didn’t think the deadly virus had already sneaked into her house and rushed to help her daughter without a mask. A few days later, the worried mother tested positive despite being vaccinated against the virus.
“I probably got it from her,” said Velázquez, who suffered only a few symptoms.
The worried mother said her sons were being vaccinated. Velázquez helped adjust the vaccine from her daughter’s room, where she spent every hour a day with her.
CNN’s Rosa Flores, John Couwels, and Kacey Cherry contributed to this report.
