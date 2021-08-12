Dr. Peter Hotez praises the CDC’s approval of a vaccine for pregnant women in the light of dangerous anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Dr. Peter Hotez told CNBC that he was pleased with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated guidance He urged pregnant women to be vaccinated, especially in the light of a widespread false alarm campaign targeting pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, the bad guys, the anti-vaccine group, have a lot of fake information claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine can cause infertility,” said Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center. Announced. “

“What they did was copy and paste fake news about the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer and other cancers, which was also not true and caused infertility, they said. There was no truth. “

The CDC’s recommendation is that the highly contagious delta variant is causing another variant. Rapid increase in Covid-19 infection And the number of daily cases nationwide is rapidly increasing to over 100,000. As of July 31, about 23% of pregnant women have been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine at least once, according to CDC statistics.

In an interview Wednesday evening, Hotez emphasized how dangerous it is for some pregnant women to get infected with Covid-19. “News with Shepard Smith.”

“In the last year and a half, many pregnant women have become very ill, entered the pediatric intensive care unit, lost their babies, and lost their lives because of Covid-19. This is a really scary piece. “.” Hotez said. “Pregnant women do not respond well to this virus. That is the big message.”