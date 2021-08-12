At Nursing Homes in Pennsylvania, 80% of staff will be tested to see if they need to be vaccinated.

At Nursing Homes in Pennsylvania, at least 80% of staff must be vaccinated by October 1. Otherwise, unvaccinated employees will have to undergo regular coronavirus testing. Issuance of vaccination or testing requirements.
Less than 13% of nurses have reached or exceeded 80% of vaccinated staff, the agency said, and most facilities are at risk for future coronavirus outbreaks.
Still, the Wolf administration only called the goal “expectations” and did not ask nursing homes to vaccinate all employees.
This policy will be added to the pool of workers in Pennsylvania who are expected to be vaccinated. Governor Tom Wolf Announces Tuesday All health care workers in state-owned facilities must be vaccinated or have weekly tests.
It comes as the states of the region and the whole country announce Obligations for various types of vaccines For Workers; New York, Maryland, and Virginia all have obligations for all state officials. Philadelphia announces Wednesday After September 1, all city employees must be vaccinated or wear two masks at work.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will publish the state nursing home vaccination number on a new online dashboard using self-reported data collected weekly by the federal government.
“We want our families to see the immunization rates where their loved ones live and work,” said Keara Clinepeter, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health. “If you don’t like the look, please contact the facility and advise them to take the necessary steps to increase the vaccination rate of their staff to prevent COVID-19.”
Data were difficult to obtain for the general public in both Pennsylvania, where there are reporters and senior advocates. Facility survey request results Months before the state Released it, When Whole country, When data display is troublesome.
Nursing homes and their vulnerable residents Hard hit Due to the coronavirus when the pandemic began. According to state data, more than 13,400 residents and employees of federal nursing homes and personal care homes, excluding Philadelphia, have died from the virus and more than 88,000 have become ill.
Last month, CDC data showed low vaccination rates for nursing home staff. Increased infectious diseases At the facility, the Associated Press reported.
The announcement came shortly after Wolf, who was speaking at Lancaster’s Vaccine Clinic, told private companies to oblige workers to vaccinate.
If you want to keep your employees safe [and] We want to keep our customers safe and require vaccines, “says Wolff. “Description: You need to be vaccinated. Give them the same choices that Pennsylvania has given to state health and rally workers between testing and vaccination.
