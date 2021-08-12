What is RSV?This is what the CDC wants you to know

Houston – Respiratory syncytium, prominent sin-SISH-uhl, virus, or RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be especially severe for babies and the elderly.

Related: RSV, a “rapidly spreading” delta variant among children in the Houston area

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways of the lungs) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children under 1 year of age in the United States.

This information is provided by the CDC.

The symptoms of RSV are:

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after infection. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.

advertisement

These symptoms usually appear in stages, not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be hypersensitivity, hypoactivity, and dyspnea.

Almost all children will be infected with RSV by their second birthday.

Contact your health care professional if you or your child are having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or experiencing exacerbation of symptoms.

Here’s how RSV spreads:

RSV can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Virus droplets come from coughing, sneezing eyes, nose, and mouth. Touch the surface with the virus, like a doorknob, and touch your face before washing your hands. It comes into direct contact with the virus, much like kissing a child’s face with RSV.

People infected with RSV are usually infected for 3 to 8 days. However, some babies and people with weakened immunity may continue to spread the virus for four weeks after the symptoms disappear. Children are often exposed to or infected with RSV outside their homes, such as in schools and day care centers. The virus can then be transmitted to other members of the family.

advertisement

RSV can survive for hours on hard surfaces such as tables and crib rails. It usually inhabits soft surfaces such as tissues and hands in a short time.

People of all ages can get another RSV infection, but later infections are generally less serious.The people at highest risk of serious illness are:

Premature baby

Infants with congenital (from birth) heart or chronic lung disease

Infants with weakened (weakened) immunity due to medical condition or treatment

Adults with weakened immunity

Elderly people, especially those who underlie heart and lung disease

In the United States and other regions with similar climates, RSV infection usually occurs in the fall, winter, and spring. The timing and severity of RSV circulation in a particular community can vary from year to year.

RSV prevention

There are steps you can take to prevent the spread of RSV. Specifically, if you have a cold-like symptom, you should do the following:

Cover coughing and sneezing with tissue or shirt sleeves instead of hands



Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, or sharing cups or utensils with others.

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices

Ideally, people with cold-like symptoms are at high risk for severe RSV disease, such as premature babies, children under the age of 2 with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with a weakened immune system. Do not interact with. If this is not possible, you should carefully follow the precautionary steps above and wash your hands before interacting with such a child. You should also refrain from kissing high-risk children while you have a cold-like symptom.

advertisement

Parents of children at high risk of developing severe RSV disease should, if possible, help their children to:

Avoid close contact with sick people

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Do not touch your face with unwashed hands

Limit the time you spend in day care centers and other potentially infected areas, especially during the fall, winter and spring.This may help prevent virus infection and spread during the RSV season

Here’s what you need to know to take care of yourself and others at RSV:

Most RSV infections disappear spontaneously in a week or two.

Researchers are working on vaccines and antiviral drugs (drugs that fight the virus), but there is no specific cure for RSV infection.

Take steps to relieve the following symptoms:

Manage fever and pain Use over-the-counter antipyretics and painkillers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen. (Do not give aspirin to children.)

Drink plenty of fluids. It is important for people infected with RSV to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration (loss of fluid).

Talk to your healthcare provider Before giving your child a prescription cold remedy. Some medicines contain ingredients that are not good for children.

RSV can cause more serious health problems

RSV can also cause more serious infections such as bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small respiratory tract of the lungs, pneumonia, and lung infections. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age.

Healthy adults and infants infected with RSV usually do not need to be hospitalized. However, people with RSV, especially the elderly and infants under 6 months, should be hospitalized if they have respiratory problems or dehydration. In the most severe cases, additional oxygen or intubation (inserting the respiratory tract from the mouth to the airways) with a ventilator (a machine that assists breathing) may be required. In most of these cases, hospitalization lasts only a few days.

advertisement

For more information People at high risk of severe RSV infection..

Infant RSV

RSV can be dangerous for some infants. Every year in the United States, an estimated 58,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized for RSV infection. The highest risk of serious illness from RSV is:

Premature baby

Very young babies, especially babies under 6 months old

Children under 2 years of age with chronic lung disease or congenital (presence from birth) heart disease

Children with weakened immunity

Children with neuromuscular disorders, including children who have difficulty swallowing or cleaning mucus secretions

Severe RSV infection

Virtually all children will develop an RSV infection by the age of two. Most often, RSV causes mild cold-like illnesses, but it can also cause severe illnesses such as:

Bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs)

Pneumonia (lung infection)

One to two out of every 100 children under 6 months of age with RSV infection may need to be hospitalized. People who are hospitalized may require oxygen, intubation, and / or mechanical ventilation (breathing assistance). Most improve with this type of supportive care and are discharged within a few days.

Early symptoms of RSV

RSV may not be serious when first booted. However, getting sick can become even more severe in a few days. Early symptoms of RSV may include:

advertisement

snot

Anorexia

Cough that can progress to wheezing

RSV for very young babies

Infants with RSV infection are almost always symptomatic. This is different from asymptomatic adults who can develop RSV infection.In very young babies (less than 6 months old), the only symptom of RSV infection is

Hypersensitivity

Decrease in activity

Anorexia

Apnea (pause during breathing)

Fever does not always occur with RSV infection.

What to do if your child is at high risk of severe RSV infection

The RSV season occurs each year in autumn, winter, and spring in most parts of the United States. When contacting babies and toddlers, especially preterm babies, very young, chronic lung or heart disease, or children with weakened immunity, it is special to maintain the health of the baby as follows: You need to be careful.

Wash your hands frequently Wash your hands Often used with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help the toddler do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Washing your hands will help protect you from bacteria.

Keep your hands away from your face Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Bacteria spread like this.

Avoid close contact with sick people Avoid close contact, such as kissing someone with a cold-like symptom, sharing a glass, or eating utensils.

Cover coughing and sneezing If you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with tissue or shirt sleeves. Then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect the surface Cleans and disinfects surfaces and objects that people frequently touch, such as toys, doorknobs, and mobile devices. Bacteria can remain when a person infected with RSV touches a surface or object. Also, when coughing or sneezing, droplets containing bacteria can land on surfaces and objects.

Stay home when sick If possible, stay home from work, school, or public places when you are ill. This will help prevent others from getting your illness.

Contact your healthcare provider if you or your child are having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or experiencing exacerbation of symptoms.

Scientists are working on vaccine development

There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working hard to develop the vaccine. And there are medicines that can help protect some babies who are at high risk for severe RSV disease. Health care providers usually give this drug (called palivizumab) to premature babies and toddlers with certain heart and lung conditions as a series of monthly shots during the RSV season. If you are concerned about your child’s risk of severe RSV infection, consult your child’s health care provider.