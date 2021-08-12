COVID-19 cases surge in Erie County, increasing hospitalization

According to the Erie County Health Department, Erie County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This is more than double the amount of the previous day and is the highest daily total since May 1st.

This is another sign that a highly contagious Delta subspecies has flooded the county.

County health officials say they expect a significant increase in daily cases in the coming weeks as Delta variants spread and nearly half of the county’s population remains unvaccinated. ..

“This variant has 10 times the viral load of the original COVID virus,” said Charlotte Berringer, RN, director of community health at Erie County Health Department. “That means that the body can receive so much virus that it can’t be easily repelled, especially if it’s not vaccinated.”

Berringer recommended vaccination if not yet vaccinated and wearing a face mask when visiting public areas indoors or gathering with groups of people.

The county is also seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. According to the State Health Department, 13 counties infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday, 11 of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit.

