The newborn BC was hospitalized overnight with coronavirus.Still sick at home





An infant in Vancouver-British Columbia inland was hospitalized overnight on Monday for symptoms such as fever and tested positive for COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital. CTV News spoke with the mother of an 11-week-old boy after images of an infant in a hospital bed allegedly in Kelowna began to spread on social media. She confirmed that the photo shows her child after she rushed him to the hospital for evaluation. When the newborn developed fever and cough earlier this week, families who did not want to be publicly identified were worried. “He still has a fever, has a cough (and) sore throat, and needs to take regular medications to manage the pain, eat, and control the fever,” the mother said. I did. “We came home yesterday at noon when the doctor was happy with his urine output.” She received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and tested positive for the disease with her youngest child. She says the second dose was scheduled for the day the baby returned home from the hospital. “I had very mild symptoms,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was ill.” The family believes they were infected with the virus at a small outdoor wedding. They have not been contacted by contact tracers and say they have discovered the exposure themselves. “We had two children (in the hospital) inside, but both were discharged and there were no children inside the ICU,” state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Wednesday. confirmed. “As you know, delta variants are more contagious and can be transmitted in many settings.” COVID-19 Rapid increase in the Okanagan region In the Central Okanagan region, the first outbreak during the fourth wave surged and is now due to delta variants. At least 95 percent of casesHowever, cases have increased for several days in other parts of the state. American doctors already I saw spikes In children hospitalized because the Delta mutant devastated the United States, pediatricians warn that children are more sensitive to the mutation in the virus. Nonetheless, British Columbia health officials have recently stated that children are less infected in the state. They are planning to move on Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, but in the “as normal” grade as possible. Newborn mothers hope that their experience will help all qualified British Columbia residents to be vaccinated and prevent those who are too young to get sick. “(I) am happy that my post and experience have influenced breastfeeding mothers to be vaccinated,” she said. “That’s why I shared my experience with social contacts.”

