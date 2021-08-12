Thrombotic mortality associated with AstraZeneca shots is 22%: study

Paramedics prepare a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for patients at the Walk-in COVID-19 Clinic in a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Smithfield, Sydney, on August 4, 2021. Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images

A new study details the “rare but catastrophic” blood coagulation complications associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. In a peer-reviewed treatise published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists at the Massachusetts Medical Society analyzed the first 220 cases reported in the United Kingdom. Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine — One of the most widely used vaccines today COVID World Vaccines — Deployed in the UK in January, making it the first country to administer Shot. Very few people inoculated AstraZeneca The vaccine suffers from blood clots. Status, Explanation by health authorities As “very rare”, it is characterized by blood clots with low platelet levels.

A study by the Massachusetts Medical Society used data from 294 patients who visited a UK hospital between March 22 and June 6. Will be identified. All of these patients received the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot and went to the hospital with symptoms between 5 and 48 days after vaccination. The median time between vaccination and going to the hospital was 14 days, the study showed. The overall mortality rate of VITT in this study was 22%. Researchers also found that 41% of patients with VITT were not diagnosed with an underlying health problem. Of those who reported past or present illnesses, this study found that conditions and medications that were “unexpected for the general public” were uncommon. “With the success of the vaccination program in the UK, VITT has emerged as a rare but catastrophic complication,” the study authors said in a report. “We have found that it often affects young, otherwise healthy vaccine recipients, and that it is associated with high mortality.” “In our cohort, 85% of patients were under the age of 60, despite the predominance of (Oxford / AstraZeneca) vaccination in the elderly,” scientists said.

As a precautionary measure, the UK offers to people under the age of 40 Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Alternative From May. People identified as suffering from VITT ranged between 18 and 79 years, with a median age of 48 years. By July 28, an estimated 24.8 million first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine had been given in the United Kingdom, and an estimated 23.6 million second doses had been given. As of July 28, according to government statistics, 14.9 people developed rare blood clots with low platelet levels for every first or unknown million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot. After the second dose of the vaccine, it decreased to 1.8 cases per million people. According to government data, the overall case fatality rate during that period was 18%, with 73 deaths. Six of them occurred after the second dose. At the end of last month, AstraZeneca published a study showing that the percentage of VITT after the first dose of the vaccine was 8.1 / 1 million, but decreased to 2.3 / 1 million after the second dose. By July 28, 411 suspected cases of VITT had been reported in the United Kingdom, according to official data.