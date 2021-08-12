Health
Thrombotic mortality associated with AstraZeneca shots is 22%: study
Paramedics prepare a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for patients at the Walk-in COVID-19 Clinic in a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Smithfield, Sydney, on August 4, 2021.
Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images
A new study details the “rare but catastrophic” blood coagulation complications associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
In a peer-reviewed treatise published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists at the Massachusetts Medical Society analyzed the first 220 cases reported in the United Kingdom.
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine — One of the most widely used vaccines today COVID World Vaccines — Deployed in the UK in January, making it the first country to administer Shot.
Very few people inoculated AstraZeneca The vaccine suffers from blood clots. Status, Explanation by health authorities As “very rare”, it is characterized by blood clots with low platelet levels.
A study by the Massachusetts Medical Society used data from 294 patients who visited a UK hospital between March 22 and June 6. Will be identified.
All of these patients received the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot and went to the hospital with symptoms between 5 and 48 days after vaccination. The median time between vaccination and going to the hospital was 14 days, the study showed.
The overall mortality rate of VITT in this study was 22%.
Researchers also found that 41% of patients with VITT were not diagnosed with an underlying health problem. Of those who reported past or present illnesses, this study found that conditions and medications that were “unexpected for the general public” were uncommon.
“With the success of the vaccination program in the UK, VITT has emerged as a rare but catastrophic complication,” the study authors said in a report. “We have found that it often affects young, otherwise healthy vaccine recipients, and that it is associated with high mortality.”
“In our cohort, 85% of patients were under the age of 60, despite the predominance of (Oxford / AstraZeneca) vaccination in the elderly,” scientists said.
As a precautionary measure, the UK offers to people under the age of 40 Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Alternative From May.
People identified as suffering from VITT ranged between 18 and 79 years, with a median age of 48 years.
By July 28, an estimated 24.8 million first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine had been given in the United Kingdom, and an estimated 23.6 million second doses had been given.
As of July 28, according to government statistics, 14.9 people developed rare blood clots with low platelet levels for every first or unknown million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot. After the second dose of the vaccine, it decreased to 1.8 cases per million people.
According to government data, the overall case fatality rate during that period was 18%, with 73 deaths. Six of them occurred after the second dose.
At the end of last month, AstraZeneca published a study showing that the percentage of VITT after the first dose of the vaccine was 8.1 / 1 million, but decreased to 2.3 / 1 million after the second dose.
By July 28, 411 suspected cases of VITT had been reported in the United Kingdom, according to official data.
Benefits and risks
In a statement Thursday, AstraZeneca said the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine was drawn from a “small sample size.”
“Recent real-world evidence drawn from millions of individuals shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine has a similar safety profile to other vaccines, and the incidence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia is extremely rare. It shows that it can be treated with, “said the spokesman.
A spokeswoman added that infection with Covid-19 poses a “much greater risk” for rare blood clotting events.
“Vaccines are still the most effective defense against Covid-19 and the best route to get out of this pandemic,” they said.
Both UK and EU drug regulators Identify possible links Oxford-between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare blood clot.
In April, the company announced that it would comply with regulatory requirements for renewal of the Covid vaccine label in the United Kingdom and Europe. However, WHO emphasized that “causality is considered plausible but unconfirmed.”
The UK Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization consistently states that the benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of the majority of people.
WHO, European Medicines Agency, and International conference on thrombosis and hemostasis I agreed that the benefits of giving the vaccine outweigh the risks.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/12/blood-clots-linked-to-astrazeneca-shot-have-22percent-mortality-rate-study.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]