A record high of 5.45 million people currently awaiting regular NHS treatment





NS His number England As the NHS continues to face pressure from delinquent treatment due to pandemics, waiting for the start of regular hospital treatment has risen to a record high. About 5.45 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June, according to the latest figures from NHS England – The highest number since recording began in August 2007. However, as a sign of progress, the number of patients waiting for care for more than 18 weeks has decreased by about 25,000. The number of people who had to wait for more than a year before starting treatment in June was 304,803, a decrease from 336,733 in the previous month, but about six times that of the previous year. Urgent cancer referrals increased by 50% over the same period last year, with 230,110 cases made by the British GP in June. read more The equivalent figure for June 2019, a year without a pandemic, was 194,047. On the other hand, for major diagnostic tests such as MRI scans and gastroscopy, the numbers show that 306,117 patients waited for one of 15 standard tests for more than 6 weeks. The number of people who had been waiting for more than 6 weeks in June last year was 539,433. The NHS England said medical services are experiencing one of the busiest summers to date. A & E attendance at UK hospitals last month increased 36% from a year ago, reflecting a lower than normal number in July 2020 affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. I am. Last month, a total of 2.16 million participants were recorded, starting with 1.59 million in July 2020. Emergency admissions to the A & E department of UK hospitals increased from 473,226 in July 2020 to 532,677 in July this year. Meanwhile, according to the NHS England, the ambulance service responded to a record high of 999 calls (more than 1 million) last month, a record high for life-threatening situations. According to the NHS England, there were 82,000 calls last month, 8,000 more than the record high in June. Professor Stephen Pawis NHS England Director of National Health Care said: Staff are stressed and exhausted, and as the winter approaches, which is already predicted to be harsh, little light can be seen at the end of the proverbial tunnel. “This is to see the service come in for the care of the most patients ever in the summer months, while at the same time providing the largest and most accurate vaccine deployment in our history. Brought to you by. “ Chris Hopson, CEO of the NHS provider, said some medical trusts were busier than ever before the numbers were released, amidst numerous pressures on services. He said the NHS is still under burden, despite the recent lower than expected Covid hospitalization levels. He told the BBC Breakfast: “We need money, but we also need to invest that money in more workforce. That’s the basis for overcoming this backlog. “Without that money and investment, we can’t get over it quickly enough. That’s probably the challenge the prime minister and the prime minister have to answer over the next three, four, or five weeks.” modeling The UK’s NHS waiting list will grow to 14 million by next fall, with millions of untreated patients returning to medical services during the pandemic, according to a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) over the weekend. If so, I warned that it could continue to increase. Note. Professor Neil Mortensen of the Royal University of Surgeons of the United Kingdom said hospitals were still under pressure due to infection control, Covid patients and staff shortages, “increasing demands for greater investment in more sustainable systems. The virus remains unique to avoid an ongoing wait list. He states: “The pressure on the emergency department did not ease this summer. The volatile mixture of pressures is hampering surgical recovery.” The latest figures are described by Patricia Marquis, director of the Royal College of Nursing England, as “a clear reminder that health care and care staff are still under pressure.” Dr. Nick Scriven, a former president of the Society of Emergency Medicine, said: “Staff are stressed and exhausted, and as we approach winter, which is already predicted to be harsh, we can barely see light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.” Tim Gardner, Senior Policy Fellow, Health Foundation Charity, said the latest data: “Covid-19 cases remain high, NHS responds to urgent pressure, restores service, and addresses untreated care. It emphasizes the difficult juggling behavior that we face. “ He added: “Government and NHS leaders need to be clear and realistic about how to bring the NHS back to full power, including dealing with untreated care. “We need to invest heavily in future spending reviews to see improvements in our waiting list and address staff shortages that are hindering progress.” Alexandra Callahan, policy manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, told the government that statistics “confirm that there are still thousands of people who have missed cancer treatment since the outbreak of the pandemic.” He requested that “long-term investment necessary for growth” be provided. We support a hard-working cancer treatment workforce and enable us to tackle future challenges. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/nhs-england-stephen-powis-england-gps-modelling-b950317.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos