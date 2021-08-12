Health
5 home remedies for cough that can try this monsoon, from kada to ginger drops
According to health experts, the monsoon season is the flu season. It’s a much higher risk of catching a cold and having a cough problem. These little problems don’t last long, but walking around with a sore throat, even for just one day, isn’t really the best feeling. If you get the flu, you can rely on cough syrups and medicines, but why do you get there? Wouldn’t it be better if you were ready to protect yourself from a cough or cold and didn’t have to go to a chemist every other week? You do that, right?
Now, if you’re still thinking about how you can do that, there are plenty of reliable old-fashioned home remedies that you can test. The best part is that these home remedies are easy and quick to make. If you drink one of these lozenges or pop a homemade cough drop several times a week, the flu season will never reach you.
5 Home Remedies for Cough:
1. Tulsi haldi kadha:
Both Tulsi and Haldi are known worldwide for their many benefits, including boosting immunity, being an antioxidant, and helping inflammation. Add honey for sweetness, make this kada in 5 minutes and drink all the monsoon blue. Clinical nutritionist Rupali Dutta suggests that Tulsi and honey are excellent treatments for dry throat and itching, especially in children. Would you like to try this Kada?Read the recipe here.
Tulsi is good for both your mental and physical health
2. Ginger Honey Cough Drop:
Ginger and honey are some of the reliable and ancient solutions to our cough problem. Create these cough drops and store them for a much longer time so that you can treat the problem without any of these ingredients in your hands. Dr. Balwant Mardia of Jodopur’s 2S Wellness Center said that home remedies made from ginger, black pepper, etc. act as antibacterial or antiviral drugs that help relieve itchy throat, stuffy nose, and improve breathing. I say. Want to try these cough drops?Read the detailed recipe here.
3. Turmeric masala milk:
Often referred to as liquid gold, its advantage is as golden as the color of the drink itself. Turmeric is considered a major immunopotentiator and anti-inflammatory product. Powdered cinnamon and black pepper give the edges needed to calm the frustrated trachea. Dr. BNSinha, an Ayurvedic expert, suggests that you should drink a glass of milk with 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric to clean your throat. You can also add garlic to the blend for a stubborn cough.Learn how to make this turmeric masala milk and click here For the recipe.
4. Ginger and Muretichai:
Ginger is thought to prevent stress and fight chronic illnesses, but Muretti boosts immunity and is a reliable remedy for coughs and colds. The pleasant taste of tea is certainly useful when trying to treat a cough or cold. Another Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Ashtosh Gutam, further emphasizes the benefits of Muretti, saying that putting Muretti between his teeth and continuing to chew is really helpful. This Ayurvedic herb is also used to treat respiratory and digestive disorders.Click here for the recipe for ginger mulletity here.
5. Honey Lemon Ginger Tea:
This drink is made from lemon, which is known to boost immunity, with the soothing warmth of honey and the flavor of ginger, and can be taken daily. Rupali Dutta, a clinical dietitian, said: ‘Lemon is an important source of vitamin C. According to the National Institute of Nutrition, our body needs 40 mg of vitamin C daily. Vitamin C is immune and essential for healthy collagen formation-our skin and bone framework. Now, what is a better way to meet Vitamin C requirements to drink this lemon ginger tea every morning?Try making it and read the complete recipe here.
It is essential to add more ingredients, including vitamin C, to our diet
I will go there. Five quick and easy home remedies that you can follow to prevent the flu in this monsoon. Although it’s always wise to consult your doctor before you add anything new to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.
