Are you mainly an infant because of endemic disease?

August 12, 2021-Researchers predict SARS-CoV-2 can become endemic and mainly infect children, which poses a risk from the elderly infant They are too young to be previously exposed or vaccinated.

Similar beta experience coronavirus Modeling across many countries and age groups has also allowed researchers to predict what COVID-19 will look like in 1, 10, and 20 years.

“We are in the midst of a virgin Pandemic,’ the term [that] Epidemiologists use it when the virus has never been seen before, “said senior author Dr. Ottar Bjornstad. Medscape Medical News. The novelty of COVID-19 measles He says when smallpox was first introduced, or when smallpox first came to the Americas.

There is nothing certain, but US and Norwegian researchers have found a general consensus between the models. The most likely situation is not to eliminate COVID-19, but to move to a global endemic disease.

“We don’t have the data yet-everything is so new,” said J. Lloyd & Dorothy For Hack, chair of epidemiology at University Park, Pennsylvania State University, prominent in entomology and biology. Says professor Bjornstad.

NS study Published online on August 11th Science Advances.

If the prediction holds, most adults acquire immunity through vaccination or multiple exposures. Two circulating beta coronaviruses are “strong Child cold, “Bjornstadsays ..” We are exposed to the cold virus many times during our lifetime — and through re-exposure [infections] It’s calmer.

“Like some of the previous pandemics, the death toll during the pandemic was horrifying,” says Bjornstad. SARS-CoV-2 may continue to put older people at the highest risk, but “my colleagues and I think this is very unlikely.”