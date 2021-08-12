Sydney School Covid Cluster for Autistic Students Grows to 18 Cases | Coronavirus

NS Sydney Schools for children and young adults in the autism spectrum are currently associated with 18 Covid cases, including 7 students who caught the virus.

Located in Glazeville, Giant Steps provides education for autistic children and young adults from kindergarten to grade 12.

Schools not yet listed New South Wales Health list of exposed areas closed last Thursday after staff tested positive. All staff and students were instructed to quarantine themselves until further notice.

By this Thursday, the cluster had reached 18 people, including 7 students, 3 staff, and 8 families, according to an email sent to parents and viewed by Guardian Australia.

This included two adults who were “currently receiving some preventative hospital treatment.”

Given the high level of student needs, the school remained open with New South Wales approval. health And I was working in a bubble to keep the kids’ classes separate.

The mother of a Giant Steps junior high school student who did not want to be nominated said the school was “amazing” in limiting interactions between cohorts.

However, while close contact related to one “bubble” was confirmed on Tuesday, parents with children of the other bubble complained that they were only notified two days after the school was closed. I was holding it.

“They closed part of the school on Tuesday, but weren’t told there was a positive incident in middle school until Thursday afternoon,” the mother said.

“”[The school] It stayed open [during the lockdown] With the approval of [NSW Health], And thank God, they remained open because it was a disaster. The only errors were not letting us all know on Tuesday and not shutting down everything on Tuesday. “

The mother was also concerned that the school was not listed as an exposure site by NSW Health. The son of a 17-year-old woman has previously been negative for coronables.

Giant Steps Chairman Barry Irvin said in a letter to his parents this week that the school initially thought that the “challenge” was “limited to one bubble,” but later incidented in “another secondary bubble.” Was identified.

“These are very challenging and emotional situations,” Irvin writes.

“There is a natural tendency to hindsightly reflect on how we were able to avoid these situations, or how Covid-19 first enrolled in our school, but now with the care of the entire Giant Step community. We need to focus on support. “

Irvine said the school “obviously reviewed all our procedures” and continued to support families “in consideration of the specific needs of students and the significant limitations of quarantine restrictions.”

According to the MySchool website, the school had 90 students, 21 faculty members, and 66 non-faculty members.

It happens in a continuous frustration of slow pace Deployment of vaccines among people with disabilities..

Nicole Rogerson, CEO of Autism Awareness Australia, said her mind was directed towards the school community.

“Think of these students. They’re confused. They don’t necessarily understand what a pandemic is, much less why they’re isolated. “She said.

“There have been many indications of how we entered the school’s community in the coming days, but the fact that the federal government has failed to deploy the vaccine remains the same. This is the result.”