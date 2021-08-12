What we think we know about metabolism may be wrong

“It was really clear that we weren’t dealing well with how body size affects metabolism, or how aging affects metabolism,” Dr. Pontzer said. rice field. “These are the basic basics that seem to have been answered 100 years ago.”

At the heart of their discovery was that metabolism was different in all people across four different stages of life.

By the age of one, when calorie burning peaks, it is infancy and accelerates to 50% above the proportion of adults.

Then, from the age of 1 to about 20, metabolism gradually slows down by about 3 percent per year.

From 20 to 60 years old, it’s stable.

And after the age of 60, it decreases by about 0.7% per year.

When researchers controlled body size and people’s muscle mass, there was no difference between men and women.

As expected, metabolic rate patterns apply to the population, but vary from individual to individual. Some have a metabolic rate 25% lower than the average age, while others are 25% higher than expected. However, these outliers do not change the general pattern and are reflected in the graph showing the trajectory of metabolic rate over the years.

The four periods of metabolic life depicted in the new treatise show that “energy consumption per pound is not constant.” Prices vary depending on age. It goes against the long-standing assumptions she and others in nutrition have made.

Individuals with lifelong metabolic trajectories and outliers open many research questions. For example, what are the characteristics of people with higher or lower metabolism than expected, and is there a relationship with obesity?

One of the most surprising discoveries to Dr. Pontzer was the metabolism of infants. He expected, for example, that the metabolic rate of newborns would be very high. After all, the general rule of biology is that small animals burn calories faster than large animals.

Instead, Dr. Pontzer said that during the first month of life, babies have the same metabolic rate as their mothers. But shortly after the baby was born, he said, “something starts and the metabolic rate goes up.”