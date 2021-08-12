Weekly covid cases in Pennsylvania culminated in almost three months

Last week, Pennsylvania recorded 11,747 cases of covid-19. This is the most common in almost 3 months.

The number of cases in which 8,927 cases were confirmed by PCR and 2,820 cases were counted as possible has increased significantly since July 1, when the number of cases per week decreased to 174 cases.

Hospitalizations are increasing, but the pace of cases is not fast. Currently, the seven-day average of inpatients in the state is 791. On July 1st, the number was 338.

Last week, the state reported 51 covid-related deaths. This is less than July 1st, with 60 reported. However, the number of deaths has increased since August 1, when 28 people were reported in a week.

Case

The state currently has an average of 1,678 cases per day, according to a Thursday report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The report of 2,089 new cases on Thursday was the highest since May 15 (2,210).

To date, Pennsylvania has reported 1,243,932 cases, of which 1,039,144 have been confirmed by PCR. Health officials have defined patients who are positive for viral antigens or who may be present with “high-risk exposure” to those who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. I have.

Allegheny County reported 1,179 Covid cases last week, of which 773 were confirmed, with a potential of 406. The average number of counties is 168 per day. There are a total of 105,045 covid cases in Allegheny County, with 79,240 confirmed.

NS CDC reports It — August 4-10 — the county positive rate was 5.16% and the test was 47%.

In Westmoreland County, 278 new covid cases were reported last week, 156 confirmed and 122 estimated. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 35,164 cases have occurred in Westmoreland, with 23,547 confirmed.

The positive rate for Westmoreland was 5.14% from August 4th to 10th, with a 50% increase in test levels.

No more counties in Pennsylvania have low levels of coronavirus infection, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 67 counties, 15 are moderate transmission levels, 37 are substantive, and 15 are high levels.

Below are the total number of cases in other counties in western Pennsylvania and the increase over the past week.

Armstrong 6,099 (+36)

Beaver 16,060 (+194)

Butler 18,078 (+172)

Fayette 13,656 (+108)

Indiana 6,601 (+71)

Somerset 8,205 (+40)

Washington 18,445 (+208)

hospitalization

The Pennsylvania hospital currently has 935 patients admitted to covid-19. Open source PA..Because it’s free 472 at the beginning of the month. Currently, there are 226 patients in the intensive care unit, 108 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 135 hospitalized in Allegheny County, 38 in the ICU and 26 in the ventilator.

In Westmoreland County, 14 people are hospitalized, 3 in the ICU and 3 in the ventilator.

Dead (number)

Of the 51 deaths in the state last week, the majority (39) were from August. Nine people died in July, and one each died in May, February, and December 2020.

In 2021, Pennsylvania reported 10,054 covid-related deaths. Nearly two-thirds occur in January and February. to date, The state has died 27,941 since the pandemic began.

Allegheny County Health Department officials reported seven people died last week. One was a group aged 25-49, one was a group aged 50-64, and five were a group aged 65 and over. Six of the deaths occurred in August and one in July.

To date, the county has reported 2,005 covid-related deaths. However, the state consistently reports a total of 2,035, which is slightly higher. There is no explanation for the discrepancy.

In Westmoreland County, officials reported no deaths last week. Since July 1, seven covid-related deaths have been seen in the county. To date, there have been 784 covid-related deaths in the county.

vaccination

According to the latest CDC figures, Pennsylvania has given 8,562,645 people at least one corona vaccine. This is 66.9% of the total population of the state. The number of fully vaccinated inhabitants is 6,814,649 (53.2%). Among adults (aged 18+), there are 8,103,011 (79.7%) single vaccinations and 6,499,736 (63.9%) fully vaccinated.

Allegheny County has 747,903 (61.1% of all residents) in at least one vaccination, while 680,608 (55.6%) are considered fully vaccinated. Among adults, their proportion increases to 75.1% and 68.3%, respectively.

In Westmoreland County, 175,360 people (48.0% of all residents) have been vaccinated at least once, and 159,928 (43.8%) have been fully vaccinated. Among adults, their proportion increases to 58.7% and 53.5%, respectively.