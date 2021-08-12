Health
The COVID-19 vaccine is now mandatory for all British Columbia long-term and supported living staff
British Columbia health officials announced a new order on Thursday that all long-term care facilities and workers in the state must be vaccinated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
“We believe that this additional step to the previous step … This additional step will increase the safety of all people living in it. nursing“Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a press conference.
This applies to all licensed facilities and all staff, including volunteers, must be fully vaccinated by October 12.
It will be a condition for employment.
Dix said in January of this year that he reported that there were few outbreaks of 49 long-term care facilities in February.
He said this demonstrates the importance of vaccine programs to long-term care healthcare professionals.
However, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the state, especially in the endorheic region, Dix said.
“The caregivers are vulnerable, especially to COVID-19,” Dix said.
State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are currently eight outbreaks in the state due to unvaccinated people.
As of Thursday, 82.3% of qualified people over the age of 12 in the state have been vaccinated at least once.
Of them, 72 percent are fully immunized.
Visitors to long-term and ancillary living facilities that are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask when visiting their loved ones.
Henry previously stated that unvaccinated medical staff working in certain situations would need to take additional infection prevention and control measures while caring for others, but this is not enough on Thursday. Said that.
Acute and community health care workers also need to be fully vaccinated, but their details are still under consideration, Henry said.
Several major European countries, including France, Italy and Greece, have already implemented mandatory vaccines, and some major Canadian medical institutions are demanding that they follow Canada’s jurisdiction.
Both the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Medical Association called for this measure.
“I find it always difficult (for the government) to make these decisions, but I think our job as a health care leader is sometimes to make difficult decisions and lead science,” Canada said. Dr. Catherine Smart, President-elect of the Medical Association, told Global News last week.
While medical institutions in some countries are pushing for this policy, BC Nurse Union states that it “strongly supports” vaccination of its members, but is still “education and accurate information.” I believe that is the best approach.
The union adds that if a state submits a compulsory vaccine order, its members should comply with it.
Henry knows there may be a backlash against this announcement, but health and legal authorities say this is the effect of employment at these facilities to protect some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens. He said he was confident that it would be a standard requirement.
CEOs of the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), Terry Lake and Eng Age BC, said they fully supported Thursday’s announcement.
“Ensuring that everyone working with seniors living in British Columbia care facilities and assisted living homes is vaccinated against COVID-19 is important to the safety and well-being of both residents and staff. We know that families caring for loved ones also welcome the news, “Lake said in a statement.
“This order is especially important. Faced with a new variant of this harmful virus, it affects the elderly in care and greatly supports their lives.”
