Fact Check-Fauci did not say that the COVID-19 vaccine is spreading the disease





Social media users share an article by Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease official, who falsely claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is spreading the disease. The headline suggests that the vaccine itself is causing the spread of the virus, which is incorrect. In fact, Fauci said that people vaccinated against Delta variant breakthrough infections show the same level of virus in the nasopharynx as if they were not vaccinated. You can see an example here When here .. An article titled “Fauci acknowledges that covid’s” vaccine “is spreading the disease” was posted on naturalnews.com on August 5, 2021 (archive.ph/CWfPl). (Reuters uncovered other false information published by outlets, here , here , here , here .. ) This article mentions an interview with Fauci at CBS’s “Face the Nation” on August 1, 2021, showing a transcript. here And video here .. Host John Dickerson asked Forch about his understanding of the Delta variant, which has become a major variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the United States. (((here). Fauci explained that there is no 100% effective vaccine and that breakthrough infections can occur. “Looking at the viral levels in the nasopharynx of vaccinated people with punched infections, it’s really very high, comparable to the viral levels in the nasopharynx of unvaccinated infected people,” Fauci said. Said in an interview. .. “It’s very different from the alpha version.” Fauci then explained that the previous Alpha variant had very low viral levels in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated infected individuals, and vaccinated with breakthrough infections in the Delta variant. He pointed out that the recipient could spread the virus to others. The article in the post explains some of this, but the isolated headlines are misleading in their own right and can be read as if the vaccine itself is spreading the virus. Reuters fact checks have previously made claims that the COVID-19 vaccine causes illness. here verdict There is no context. Fauci did not say that the COVID-19 vaccine was spreading the disease. He found that vaccinated and unvaccinated people with similar delta variants of the virus had similar levels of virus in the nasopharynx, and those who were vaccinated against a breakthrough infection He said it could infect other people. This article was created by the Reuters fact-checking team.Read more about fact checkinghere..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-fauci-spreading/fact-check-fauci-did-not-say-covid-19-vaccines-are-spreading-disease-idUSL1N2PJ1KZ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos