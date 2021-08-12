Marburg virus disease: what you need to know





What is Marburg virus disease? The virus is officially known as Marburg hemorrhagic fever (MHF). Ebola virus.. It can quickly cause severe illness and fever, leading to shock and death. Experts first discovered Marburg virus disease (MVD) after two outbreaks in Germany and Serbia in 1967. Cases in these countries resulted from laboratory work done with infected monkeys imported from Uganda. Subsequent reports of outbreaks and other lonely cases occurred throughout Africa. What Causes Marburg Virus Disease? Humans are usually infected with the disease after prolonged exposure to mines and caves inhabited by russet flying fox colonies. These bats are the natural host of the Marburg virus. Marburg virus spreads from person to person through direct contact with infected people blood, Organs, secretions, or other body fluids. Materials and surfaces (such as clothing and bedding) may contain infected liquids, and contact with them can also spread the virus. Health care Workers are often infected after a case of MVD has been confirmed or treated for suspected people. This happens when the facility does not follow infection control safety measures after staff have been in close contact with the infected person. Transmission can also result from contaminated injection devices or needlestick injuries. These cases usually cause more severe illness, a rapid decline in health, and perhaps a higher mortality rate. In addition, burial ceremonies that involve direct contact with the body of the person carrying the MVD can also lead to transmission. Experts consider you to be infectious, even if your blood contains the virus. What are the symptoms of Marburg virus disease? The incubation period, which refers to the period from infection to the first notice of symptoms, is somewhere between 2 and 21 days. These symptoms usually start suddenly. High fever

terrible headache

concentration Stagnation, Or a general illness sensation

Myalgia and pain

Severe, watery diarrhea (Usually on the 3rd day, it lasts until 1 week after the onset of symptoms)

stomach ache Convulsions (usually 3 days after symptoms occur)

Nausea and vomiting (Usually 3 days after the onset of symptoms)

Ghost-like features (deep set Eye, Expressionless face)

terrible Malaise

In the 1967 outbreak, itching-free rash Appeared 2-7 days after the first symptom. Severe bleeding can occur 5 to 7 days after symptoms appear. Blood may be mixed in vomit and stool, and bleeding may occur from the nose and gums. vagina.. You can also bleed from the IV or intravenous ports. During this intense period, you may have a high fever that causes confusion, aggression, and irritability. Epididymitis,this is inflammation It often occurs in one or both testicles later in the disease (about 15 days after the first symptom). In fatal cases, major blood loss and shock usually result in death approximately 8-9 days after the first symptoms appear. Approximately half of people infected with MVD die, but this depends on past outbreaks based on the virus strain and how well the specialist manages the disease. How do doctors diagnose Marburg virus disease? It’s easy to confuse MVD with other illnesses such as: typhoid, malaria,dysentery, Meningitis, And other viral fever that causes bleeding. Your doctor will check your MVD by testing your body fluids. They may use: Antibody-capturing enzyme immunoassay (ELISA)

Antigen capture detection test

Serum neutralization test

Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Assay

Electron microscopy

Virus isolation by cell culture How do doctors treat Marburg virus disease? Not here vaccination Or an antiviral treatment approved for MVD.Though they are similar Ebola, The Ebola vaccine does not work against MVD. However, supportive care often increases survival. This includes oral or infusion hydration and treatment of certain symptoms. There is a treatment under study.Experts continue to develop monoclonal antibodies-artificial proteins that help you Immune system It works fine.They are also studying antivirals medicine Like favipiravir RemdesivirUsed by doctors in clinical trials Ebola, See if it helps in MVD treatment. In 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) vaccination Mvabea and Zabdeno for use against Ebola.These vaccines may protect people from MVD, but specialists need to do more Clinical trial To know for sure.

