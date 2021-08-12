Over 1,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, according to state health agency data released Thursday morning.This is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 cases. From late April. Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain that targets unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta variant was two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, causing almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. read more: Cars and freight trains collide in northwestern Baltimore Hogan also said that less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders died from the virus. Over 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state’s positive rate had risen to 4.39%. Hospitalization increased by 34 to 490. Of those hospitalized, 368 continued acute treatment and 122 remained in the ICU. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 477,117 cases have been confirmed and 9,652 deaths have occurred. There are 3,615,899 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administered 7,314,119 doses. Of these, 3,698,220 are the first doses of 7,862 in the last 24 hours. They received a second dose of 3,338,255 doses and 5,204 doses on the final day. The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. A total of 277,644 Marylanders were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, reaching 434 on the final day. read more: Maryland’s population has increased by 7% in recent decades, but areas including the city of Baltimore have lost resident, census finds The state reported that 78.8% of all Maryland adults received at least one vaccination. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of August 11, last Wednesday, there were a total of 5,139 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Of these cases, 519 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 4.3% of all Covid cases admitted in the state. Sixty-one fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 4% of Covid deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The latest figures for Maryland are: By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 7,210 (213) 1 * Anne Arundel 45,436 (657) 15 * Baltimore 67,627 (1,656) 41 * Baltimore city 54,469 (1,244) twenty five * Culvert 4,415 (85) 1 * Caroline 2,412 (31) 0 * Carol 9,749 (252) 6 * Cecil 6,686 (159) 2 * Charles 11,563 (215) 2 * Dorchester 3,013 (64) 1 * Frederick 20,506 (338) Ten * Galette 2,099 (65) 1 * Hurford 17,223 (299) 6 * Howard 19,882 (255) 7 * Kent 1,391 (49) 2 * Montgomery 73,452 (1,587) 51 * Prince Georges 88,457 (1,569) 42 * Queen of Great Britain 3,095 (54) 1 * St Mary’s 6,418 (132) 1 * Somerset 2,691 (42) 0 * Talbot 2,256 (45) 0 * Washington 15,039 (333) Four * Waikamiko 8,173 (179) 0 * Worcester 3,855 (105) 1 * No data 0 (twenty four) 1 * Age group and gender Other news: Schools in Harford County require students and staff to wear masks Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 27,803 (Four) 0 * 10-19 49,695 (6) 1 * 20-29 87,782 (45) 1 * 30-39 82,000 (114) 6 * 40-49 70,836 (295) Five * 50-59 70,366 (821) 33 * 60-69 46,825 (1,649) 27 * 70-79 25,649 (2,447) 44 * 80 years old and over 16,161 (4,269) 104 * No data 0 (2) 0 * Woman 249,650 (4,672) 107 * Man 227,467 (4,980) 114 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 150,172 (3,500) 82 * Asia (NH) 11,811 (329) 11 * White (NH) 170,112 (4,856) 107 * Hispanic 71,888 (842) 19 * Other (NH) 22,245 (105) 1 * No data 50,889 (20) 1 *

