Antibody infusions for COVID patients now available in St. Charles

With a four-fold surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Louisiana, St. Charles Parish Hospital has begun offering monoclonal antibody infusions to patients affected by COVID-19. Matthew Frost, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing and director of oncology in the Oxner Health River region, said the goal of the infusion was to help COVID-19 patients jump. .. Reduces the chances of experiencing the virus and the severe symptoms of the virus. “Certain people diagnosed with COVID-19 are more likely to develop serious symptoms and be hospitalized, and receiving antibody injections may help,” Frost said. “Monclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies created to fight the COVID-19 virus, and these are those that qualify patients receive them early enough, especially if they have not yet begun to produce their own antibodies. Antibodies may help supplement their own immune system. “ Infusions are offered by appointment only on Luling’s 879 Milling Road, and all patients receiving an infusion must be referred by a primary care or emergency physician. Monoclonal antibody injection takes 2 hours from start to finish. As of August 5, hospital staff were able to see the patient on the same day they were referred, Frost said. “August 2nd was the first day we started offering IVs and the number of daily visits is increasing,” he said. “We are capable of making 32 injections per day. We expect the schedule to be tighter due to the increased COVID positive rate in our community, but to help as many patients as possible. So far, the patients are very grateful. Our staff working in the unit is that the patients are grateful to them many times a day for their service. I shared that and told them they were very hoping that they would feel better soon. Oxner officials said the demand for COVID testing is again high as the hospital system continues to offer innovative COVID treatments. Tests are available Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Ochsner Health Center-Luling at 1057 Paul Maillard Rd. With ruling. The PCR test is intended for symptomatological patients over 12 years of age. Oxner is also promoting COVID-19 vaccination at sites in various river regions. Currently, the vaccine is available every Tuesday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm at the Oxner Health Center-Lling, and every Thursday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Oxner Health Center-Laplace Medical (Laplace). It is provided at 5-735 West. .. Call 985-240-7119 for more information or appointment schedules for monoclonal antibody infusions.

