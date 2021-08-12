3 ways to protect yourself from delta variants

Over the last few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon has increased dramatically. This rise is due to the Delta variant first detected in India last December.by Oregon Health DepartmentThe majority of new cases of COVID-19 in the state are due to delta mutations.

“Six weeks ago, delta variants accounted for about 16% of Oregon cases, but they grew rapidly,” he said. Adam Brady, MD, From a Samaritan infection that leads the Samaritan Coronavirus Task Force. “We are learning that this variant is different from previous variants and is more susceptible to infecting people.”

There are several reasons why Delta variants are concerned.

It spreads much easier

Epidemiologists measure how easily a disease spreads from person to person. On average, people infected with the early forms of the coronavirus transmitted the infection to 2 to 5 other people. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The Delta variant has been reported to be more than twice as infectious as previous strains. This means that each person infected with COVID-19 is currently infected with 5-9 people. Therefore, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly.

Vaccinated people are less likely to get infected with Covid-19, but they are more likely to get infected.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection and serious illness, but given the prevalence of delta variants, some previously vaccinated people are infected. There is also. This doesn’t happen often, study The CDC announced that infected and vaccinated people had about the same amount of virus as infected and unvaccinated people. This suggests that it may spread the virus. Vaccinated people are much less likely to get seriously ill, be hospitalized, or die of illness.

It can cause more serious illness

Published in Lancet We found that people infected with the delta variant and unvaccinated were more likely to be hospitalized than those with early strains of unvaccinated coronavirus. In this study, vaccination provided significant protection against both infection and hospitalization.

“These early reports show that delta variants can spread more easily and cause more serious illness in infected people. They just have more teeth,” said Dr. Brady. “But we also know that vaccination is effective. It reduces your chances of getting sick, reduces the severity if you get it, and greatly reduces your chances of death. These are all the result of successful vaccination. “

3 ways to protect yourself

The pandemic is not over yet, so we recommend that you continue to implement safety measures, Dr. Brady advised.

“What people have done over the last year and a half is still useful,” he said. “Remember to be consistent and follow local guidelines when they become available.”

Dr. Brady also recommends the following steps to protect yourself.

1. Get vaccinated

Vaccination is safe and effective. It reduces the chance of infection for all variants, including Delta, and provides strong protection from severe illness and death.

At Samaritan Hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lincoln City, Lebanon, and Newport, Dr. Brady reports that an average of 9 out of 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. According to OHA, 94% related to COVID-19 Dead (number) It occurs in unvaccinated individuals.

“Breakthrough infections occur in delta variants of vaccinated individuals, but the vaccine still provides significant protection from infection and protection from severe illness and death is very strong,” Brady said. The doctor says. “Also, as long as the virus can continue to spread to unvaccinated populations, the virus can continue to change and new variants can emerge. Vaccination is the safest way to stop it. This is the most efficient method. ”

2. Avoid large gatherings

NS Outbreak In Massachusetts, it was associated with the Independence Day of July 4, when thousands of people gathered. Oregon’s outdoor music festival Outbreak.. Dr. Brady suggests that large gatherings should be avoided at this time, both indoors and outdoors.

3. Wear a mask indoors around others

Face masks continue to be needed in all healthcare facilities, even as regulations are relaxed in other sectors. Due to the rapid spread of Delta variants, Governor Kate Brown issued a new executive order on August 13 to wear masks indoors in public places. This obligation is based on the recommendations of the CDC and the Oregon Department of Health. Dr. Brady said it is very important to wear a mask indoors when around people outside the home, given that delta mutants are more susceptible to infection than other versions of the virus. ..

“We are still working on controlling the pandemic and we need to use all the tools available,” he said. “For now, the best way to do that is to protect yourself and others with vaccinations and precautions such as face masks and physical distance in public places.”

