Health
3 ways to protect yourself from delta variants
Over the last few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon has increased dramatically. This rise is due to the Delta variant first detected in India last December.by Oregon Health DepartmentThe majority of new cases of COVID-19 in the state are due to delta mutations.
“Six weeks ago, delta variants accounted for about 16% of Oregon cases, but they grew rapidly,” he said. Adam Brady, MD, From a Samaritan infection that leads the Samaritan Coronavirus Task Force. “We are learning that this variant is different from previous variants and is more susceptible to infecting people.”
There are several reasons why Delta variants are concerned.
It spreads much easier
Epidemiologists measure how easily a disease spreads from person to person. On average, people infected with the early forms of the coronavirus transmitted the infection to 2 to 5 other people. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The Delta variant has been reported to be more than twice as infectious as previous strains. This means that each person infected with COVID-19 is currently infected with 5-9 people. Therefore, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly.
Vaccinated people are less likely to get infected with Covid-19, but they are more likely to get infected.
Vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection and serious illness, but given the prevalence of delta variants, some previously vaccinated people are infected. There is also. This doesn’t happen often, study The CDC announced that infected and vaccinated people had about the same amount of virus as infected and unvaccinated people. This suggests that it may spread the virus. Vaccinated people are much less likely to get seriously ill, be hospitalized, or die of illness.
It can cause more serious illness
Published in Lancet We found that people infected with the delta variant and unvaccinated were more likely to be hospitalized than those with early strains of unvaccinated coronavirus. In this study, vaccination provided significant protection against both infection and hospitalization.
“These early reports show that delta variants can spread more easily and cause more serious illness in infected people. They just have more teeth,” said Dr. Brady. “But we also know that vaccination is effective. It reduces your chances of getting sick, reduces the severity if you get it, and greatly reduces your chances of death. These are all the result of successful vaccination. “
3 ways to protect yourself
The pandemic is not over yet, so we recommend that you continue to implement safety measures, Dr. Brady advised.
“What people have done over the last year and a half is still useful,” he said. “Remember to be consistent and follow local guidelines when they become available.”
Dr. Brady also recommends the following steps to protect yourself.
1. Get vaccinated
Vaccination is safe and effective. It reduces the chance of infection for all variants, including Delta, and provides strong protection from severe illness and death.
At Samaritan Hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lincoln City, Lebanon, and Newport, Dr. Brady reports that an average of 9 out of 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. According to OHA, 94% related to COVID-19 Dead (number) It occurs in unvaccinated individuals.
“Breakthrough infections occur in delta variants of vaccinated individuals, but the vaccine still provides significant protection from infection and protection from severe illness and death is very strong,” Brady said. The doctor says. “Also, as long as the virus can continue to spread to unvaccinated populations, the virus can continue to change and new variants can emerge. Vaccination is the safest way to stop it. This is the most efficient method. ”
2. Avoid large gatherings
NS Outbreak In Massachusetts, it was associated with the Independence Day of July 4, when thousands of people gathered. Oregon’s outdoor music festival Outbreak.. Dr. Brady suggests that large gatherings should be avoided at this time, both indoors and outdoors.
3. Wear a mask indoors around others
Face masks continue to be needed in all healthcare facilities, even as regulations are relaxed in other sectors. Due to the rapid spread of Delta variants, Governor Kate Brown issued a new executive order on August 13 to wear masks indoors in public places. This obligation is based on the recommendations of the CDC and the Oregon Department of Health. Dr. Brady said it is very important to wear a mask indoors when around people outside the home, given that delta mutants are more susceptible to infection than other versions of the virus. ..
“We are still working on controlling the pandemic and we need to use all the tools available,” he said. “For now, the best way to do that is to protect yourself and others with vaccinations and precautions such as face masks and physical distance in public places.”
For more information COVID-19 vaccine With yourself Your children, And find Vaccine location Near you.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.samhealth.org/about-samaritan/news-search/2021/08/11/delta-variant-three-ways-to-protect-yourself
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]